Rorisang Kgosana
Premium Journalist
3 minute read
29 Jun 2021
4:59 pm
News
Covid-19 | Health | Health | News | Premium | South Africa

Various reasons for low turnout of over 60s at Covid-19 vaccine sites

Rorisang Kgosana

A 70-year-old grandmother living alone said while she had registered for the Covid-19 vaccine, she did not have transport to get to the vaccination site.

Picture: Neil McCartney
A lack of transport to vaccination sites, insufficient education on vaccines and vaccine hesitancy could be contributing to the low rate of over 60s receiving the jab, with less than 2 million vaccinated in the second phase, experts said. The national health department announced last week it was concerned the low turn-out of those aged over 60 for Covid-19 vaccinations, with less than 2 million having received the jab out of the targeted 5.5 million people. ALSO READ: All roads lead to more vaccines – but can SA vaccinate enough citizens in time? Carol Stanton, 64, said she was not interested...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

SOUTH AFRICA

Govt can't expect Covid-19 compliance if it has not shown efficiency - experts
1 day ago
1 day ago

NEWS

Registering elderly rural people's vaccines online doomed to fail, says doctor
6 days ago
6 days ago
PREMIUM!

HEALTH

New Covid-19 vaccine hub won't deter SA's IP waiver call
7 days ago
7 days ago
PREMIUM!

NEWS

Vaccine rollout should (hopefully) gather real momentum in August
3 weeks ago
3 weeks ago