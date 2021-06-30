Daily news update: Edward Zuma wants to die for his dad, Nigeria blocks SA travellers

Neo Thale

Edward Zuma, former president Jacob Zuma’s son, says he’s prepared to die to defend his father from arrest and imprisonment.

Former State Security minister Siyabonga Cwele testified at the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture for the first time on Tuesday and dismissed claims he sought to stop the State Security Agency’s (SSA’s) investigation into the controversial Gupta family.

The Automobile Association (AA) has tabled its final fuel price outlook for July with an increase expected across the various fuel types.

All eyes are on Liesl Laurie’s new fiancé, Dr Musa Mthombeni.

Nigeria has barred passengers who are not citizens or permanent residents from entering the country if they have been in South Africa in the past 14 days over Covid-19 concerns.

This past season in the DStv Premiership saw a number of young stars making their mark in South African top flight football league, with incredibly promising careers in front of them.