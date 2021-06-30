News
Daily news update: Edward Zuma wants to die for his dad, Nigeria blocks SA travellers

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla and Edward Zuma, children of former president Jacob Zuma, are seen ahead of their dad's corruption trial at the Pietermaritzburg High Court on 26 May 2021. Picture: Phill Magakoe/AFP

Edward Zuma on his father’s impending jailing: ‘They will have to kill me first’

SAFRICA-POLITICS-CORRUPTION-TRIAL-ZUMA

Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: Phill Magakoe/AFP

Edward Zuma, former president Jacob Zuma’s son, says he’s prepared to die to defend his father from arrest and imprisonment.

Cwele denies claims he wanted to stop SSA’s Gupta probe

Former State Security minister Siyabonga Cwele

Former State Security minister Siyabonga Cwele. Picture: Gallo Images/Nardus Engelbrecht

Former State Security minister Siyabonga Cwele testified at the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture for the first time on Tuesday and dismissed claims he sought to stop the State Security Agency’s (SSA’s) investigation into the controversial Gupta family.

Oil price gains reverses July fuel price decrease

fuel price

Picture: Neil McCartney

The Automobile Association (AA) has tabled its final fuel price outlook for July with an increase expected across the various fuel types.

What you need to know about Liesl Laurie’s fiancee, a former YoTV presenter

all-about-musa-mthombeni

Dr Musa Mthombeni got his start at YoTV and went on to work in radio and acting before becoming a medical doctor. Picture: Instagram

All eyes are on Liesl Laurie’s new fiancé, Dr Musa Mthombeni.

Nigeria blocks South African travellers over Covid-19 concerns 

Nigeria restricts passengers from SA over virus spread

The decision announced late on Monday comes almost two months after a similar restriction on Brazil, India and Turkey because of concerns over rising cases of more virulent coronavirus strains. Picture for illustration: iStock

Nigeria has barred passengers who are not citizens or permanent residents from entering the country if they have been in South Africa in the past 14 days over Covid-19 concerns.

From Chiefs to Pirates to Galaxy – The DStv Premiership’s young stars

DStv Premiership - Kaizer Chiefs - Nkosingiphine Ngcobo

Nkosingiphile Ngcobo was one of the best young players in the 2020/21 Premier Soccer League season. Picture: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix.

This past season in the DStv Premiership saw a number of young stars making their mark in South African top flight football league, with incredibly promising careers in front of them.

