Nando’s angers Zuma supporters with latest ad

Food chain made fun of the former president's challenge with big numbers and uses GO to jail card from Monopoly against the former president.

Nando’s has divided South Africans with its latest ad in which it makes fun of former president Jacob Zuma.

The Constitutional Court on Tuesday sentenced the former president to 15 months in prison after finding him guilty of contempt of court.

The Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture approached the ConCourt on an urgent basis for an order that would compel Zuma to cooperate with the commission. After being ordered to appear before the commission, Zuma released a statement accusing the commission and the ConCourt of victimising him and vowed that he would rather go to jail than appear before the commission.

Now he has been ordered to go to jail.

The former president has been trending on social media as South Africans voice their opinions on the judgment.

Nando’s, known for its witty ads commenting on social issues, has joined those who find the ruling to be a laughing matter.

In its latest ad, the food chain made fun of the former president’s challenge with big numbers and used an instruction from Monopoly against the former president.

“Do not pass GO, Do not collect seven hundred and sixty nine eight hundred million,” said Nando’s, telling the president to go straight to jail and not make any detours.

The food chain replaced the $200 with the long number to make fun of the former president.

“Delivery in 5 days,” Nando’s said in reference to the order by the ConCourt for the former president to hand himself over to in five days.

The ad has divided social media users, with some laughing along woth the former president’s supporters telling the food chain not to involve itself in politics.

The food chain has been trending since.

These are some of the reactions on social media:

