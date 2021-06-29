IFP calls for calm as countdown to Zuma’s sentence begins

Siyanda Ndlovu

The Inkatha Freedom Party has cautioned supporters of former President Jacob Zuma against defying the landmark ruling by the Constitutional Court on Tuesday.

The Constitutional Court found Zuma guilty of contempt of court and sentenced him to 15 months in jail.

The IFP has welcomed the sentence and hailed it as a victory for the Constitution and rule of law.

It said that it was hopeful Zuma would adhere to the sentence and called for calm among his supporters who have vowed to defend him.

IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said that the rhetoric was already out there and, looking at the “camps outside the Zuma home by some members of the MKMVA, these things may pose danger to the stability of the country”.

“The IFP further calls for calm. We are well aware of the volatile situation at present, we implore the supporters of former president to act with restraint and accept the Constitutional Court ruling,” Hlengwa said.

“This ruling is a victory of law and confirms the fact that no one is above the law. The matter did not have to go this far had the former president complied with the directives of the state capture commission.”

Zuma’s daughter, Dudu Sambudla Zuma, took to Twitter shortly after the sentencing and said Zuma was in “high spirits and has no fear“.

“We have a choice between serving our time in [Johannesburg] or Nkandla… of course we have chosen to be close to home. Lockdown or no lockdown we will [escort] you to serve your time,” she said.

Police Minister Bheki Cele faced difficulty entering the former president’s Nkandla homestead on Thursday as members of the uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association, who have been camping outside Zuma’s home since Sunday, sought to stop the convoy.