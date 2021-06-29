Man charged with murder for killing colleague with grinder

Citizen reporter



A 36-year-old man is expected to appear in the Kwamhlanga Magistrate’s Court today on a charge of murder.

This is after he allegedly killed his colleague with an electric grinder at Magodongo Moloto in KwaMhlanga on Sunday.

According to Brigadier Leonard Hlathi, the two men were hired to do roofing at a house in the area.

While working an argument broke out between the two, when the suspect accused the victim of stealing his cellphone.

“It is then that the suspect, who had a grinder in his hand, attacked the victim and cut him on his upper body in the process,” Hlathi said.

Police and medical personnel were called and the victim was certified dead on the scene. The suspect was arrested.

Acting provincial police commissioner in Mpumalanga Maj-Genl Thulani Phahla strongly condemned the “heinous act” and applauded the swift arrest of the suspect.

“People should learn to resolve conflict in an amicable manner and prevent unnecessary loss of life,” Phahla said.