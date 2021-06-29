Zuma will hand himself in at Nkandla police station, daughter confirms

Molefe Seeletsa

The Constitutional Court on Tuesday found Zuma guilty of contempt of court and he was sentenced to 15 months in jail.

Jacob Zuma’s daughter Dudu Zuma-Sambudla says her father is “in high spirits” and “has no fear” after the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) found the defiant former president guilty of contempt of court.

The ConCourt delivered the judgment on Tuesday morning, indicating there was no doubt Zuma was in contempt of court, as the former president was sentenced to 15 months in jail.

Zuma was ordered to report to the Nkandla or Johannesburg police stations within five days to start serving his prison sentence.

‘No fear’

Reacting to the judgment, Zuma-Sambudla took to Twitter to voice her support for her father, further pointing out that Zuma had chosen to report to the Nkandla police station.

“Amandla! Just spoke to my father [Zuma] is in high spirits and has no fear. We have a choice between serving our time in [Johannesburg] or Nkandla… of course we have chosen to be close to home. Lockdown or no lockdown we will [escort] you to serve your time,” she said.

Amandla! Just Spoke To My Father, @PresJGZuma Is In High Spirits And Has No Fear. We Have A Choice Between Serving Our Time In Jhb Or Nkandla…Of Course We Have Chosen To Be Close To Home. Lockdown Or No Lockdown We Will Escourt You To Serve Your Time. ✊????✊????✊???? pic.twitter.com/Yrybea4Skt — Dudu Zuma-Sambudla (@DZumaSambudla) June 29, 2021

‘Utter outrage’

Another supporter of Zuma, Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) spokesperson Carl Niehaus reacted to the judgment, describing it as “an utter outrage”.

“The imprisonment of [Zuma] is totally unacceptable. In fact it is an utter outrage! Now it is our revolutionary democratic right and duty to register our outrage, and resistance to this, in no uncertain terms, and we will! Raised fist 100% Behind Msholozi!” he said on Twitter.

The imprisonment of @PresJGZuma is totally unacceptable. In fact it is an utter outrage! Now it is our revolutionary democratic right and duty to register our outrage, and resistance to this, in no uncertain terms, and we will! ✊???? 100% Behind Msholozi! ✊????#HandsOffMsholozi! ✊???? pic.twitter.com/tNMfBqi2wB — Carl Niehaus (@niehaus_carl) June 29, 2021

Meanwhile, ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba welcomed the ruling, saying it was “a victory for the Rule of Law in South Africa”.

In a statement, Mashaba said the judgment now meant Zuma would find himself “where he belongs”.

“It is now clear for all to see that Zuma’s attempts to ignore, undermine and destroy the rule of law will not be tolerated in our democratic society.

“This is indeed a victory for all South Africans that have become gatvol with those who have looted our country with impunity. Finally, Zuma will find himself where he belongs – behind bars.

“The judgment is equally a victory for the Rule of Law in South Africa, once again serving to highlight the independence of our judiciary. This is a central pillar of our hard-won democracy,” Mashaba said.

Zondo Commission

The Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture previously opened a criminal case against Zuma for failing to appear before the inquiry in January and February this year.

This was after the ConCourt had ruled that Zuma should appear before the commission and answer questions put to him, but he vowed not to do so, maintaining his stance that he doesn’t fear being arrested.

Zuma previously slammed the commission for spreading “political propaganda” against him, saying Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo was attempting to “turn all narratives against me into evidence”.

The former president explained that he decided not to appear before the commission in an effort to vindicate the Constitution instead of undermining it.

