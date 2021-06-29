WATCH LIVE: NCCC briefing on level 4 lockdown regulations

Citizen reporter

The NCCC aims to further outline measures to ensure compliance to the adjusted level 4 regulations.

Following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement on Sunday of South Africa hunkering back to level 4 lockdown, ministers in the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) are currently briefing the media on how compliance will be ensured.

The move was prompted by the sharp rise in Covid-19 infections, driven mainly by the new Delta variant.

A number of institutions have been forced to close once again.

An alcohol ban has also been instituted once again, as well as leisure travel restrictions to and from Gauteng, the current infection red zone.

