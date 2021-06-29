News
Covid-19 | News
Citizen reporter
1 minute read
29 Jun 2021
11:27 am

WATCH LIVE: NCCC briefing on level 4 lockdown regulations

Citizen reporter

The NCCC aims to further outline measures to ensure compliance to the adjusted level 4 regulations.

File picture: Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma during a press briefing at the Department of International Affairs, 16 March 2020, Pretoria. Picture for illustration: Jacques Nelles

Following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement on Sunday of South Africa hunkering back to level 4 lockdown, ministers in the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) are currently briefing the media on how compliance will be ensured. 

The move was prompted by the sharp rise in Covid-19 infections, driven mainly by the new Delta variant. 

The NCCC aims to further outline measures to ensure compliance to the adjusted level 4 regulations.

A number of institutions have been forced to close once again. 

An alcohol ban has also been instituted once again, as well as leisure travel restrictions to and from Gauteng, the current infection red zone.

Watch the live briefing, courtesy of SABC News, below.

RELATED ARTICLES

NEWS

Nando's angers Zuma supporters with latest ad
21 mins ago
21 mins ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Zuma contempt case: Cele says police will act on ConCourt ruling
20 mins ago
20 mins ago

SOUTH AFRICA

'There is no danger here': Initiation schools vow to continue despite lockdown regulations
1 hour ago
1 hour ago

NEWS

Public urged to comment on canned lion hunting ban draft policy
2 hours ago
2 hours ago


RELATED ARTICLES

NEWS

Nando's angers Zuma supporters with latest ad
21 mins ago
21 mins ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Zuma contempt case: Cele says police will act on ConCourt ruling
20 mins ago
20 mins ago

SOUTH AFRICA

'There is no danger here': Initiation schools vow to continue despite lockdown regulations
1 hour ago
1 hour ago

NEWS

Public urged to comment on canned lion hunting ban draft policy
2 hours ago
2 hours ago