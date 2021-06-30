Maslow hotel shuts it doors, Tsogo Sun hotels remain open

Slew of hotels across the country shut their doors for two weeks amid Level 4 travel restrictions.

On Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation and informed us about the decision to move to adjusted lockdown Level 4, as the country grapples with the Covid-19 infections rising in the double digits.

Level four restrictions include the ban of alcohol sales and gatherings with a curfew from 9pm until 4am.

This was followed by the temporary closure of Sun International, Montecasino and Maslow hotels as these businesses rely on guests for revenue and also have bars on site which are not allowed to operate.

Sun International Group CEO Anthony Leeming confirmed the closure of the businesses on 702.

“The Sun International group is closing down for the second time in its history, which is sad but we hope it’ll be for this short two weeks,” he said.

Leeming said the company would help its workers as best it could.

“The company is trying to help its employees and fortunately we are in a position where we can help our employees, unlike a lot of small businesses who will have it much tougher. So we will not pay full salaries but we definitely will help our employees out and are finalising the processes.”

He added that Sun City resort was helping people make alternative travel or accommodation plans.

“This morning (Monday) we were giving takeaway breakfast and some of our customers were checking out. In certain cases we might have to keep the hotel open for a few days so that people can make alternative plans,” said Leeming.

The Maslow Hotel will also close its doors.

“With the minimal businesses we were doing okay to cover our costs up until recently, so there’s no point in staying open. I think it’s very difficult to serve your clients properly in a time like this and I think there will be a real drop in business travel so any future businesses will start canceling, so logically it makes sense to close down businesses such as the Maslow hotel unfortunately.”

Leeming added that the company would reopen as soon as restrictions are lifted after the two week period and hotel reservations may be rescheduled or cancelled without charge, with full refunds for deposits paid.

Montecasino communication officer Devashini Govender confirmed the gaming area was temporarily closed

She could not comment on how the staff’s salaries and how they would be paid due to the closure.

Tsogo Sun communication officer Neo Mboniswa confirmed that Tsogo Sun hotels across the country were operational and enforcing Level 4 regulations.