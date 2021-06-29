Tshitangano denies accusing Eskom’s De Ruyter of racism

Siyanda Ndlovu

Report says Tshitangano ought to have appreciated the nature of allegations against De Ruyter, given the history of South Africa.

Suspended Eskom chief procurement officer Solly Tshitangano has denied accusing CEO Andre De Ruyter of racism and the purging of black managers.

This is revealed in a 29 page report by advocate Ishmael Semenya who the power utility appointed to lead an investigation into allegations of racism against De Ruyter.

In his evidence Tshitangano denied that he accused De Ruyter of racism in relation to allegations of non performance against him.

“Where in that letter do I say Andre is Racist?” Tshintangano said.

This left Semenya “startled” as he says in his report.

“As a senior executive member of Eskom, he is alive to the fact that these complaints had enjoyed wide publicity, he wrote to the President of the Republic of South Africa, the Minister of Public Enterprises, the Director-General of the Department of Public Enterprises, the Auditor-General, the Parliament standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) the Zondo commission and the national Treasury,” Semenya said.

Semenya said Tshitangano ought to have known the nature of allegations he made, given the history of South Africa.

He the allegation would impair De Ruyter’s dignity, malign the entire board of Eskom and imperil the corporate standing of the utility.

“Any simple Google search for ‘Purging black suppliers’ reveals names of the CEO referencing him as racist. It also records complaints by organisations such as the black management forum calling for the suspension of the CEO.”

Semenya’s probe has since cleared De Ruyter of any wrongdoing.

The findings of a report by Semenya, also described some of the allegations as “wild,” “bizarre” and “baseless”.