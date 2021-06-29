Citizen reporter
3 minute read
29 Jun 2021
6:30 am
News
News | Premium | South Africa

The ugly truth about social grants

Goal of social welfare has been subverted and system needs to be revised, researchers say.

Picture: Flickr/GovernmentZA
Households earning income in the top 20%, 10% and even the top 1% claim all types of grants. Having access to grants gives the lowest household income earners an increased level of life satisfaction, but it decreases the life satisfaction of the highest household income earners. These are the results of a study of the Well-being Economic Research team of the University of Johannesburg, in collaboration with an international team consisting of Prof Talita Greyling, Dr Tam Adhikari (research associate) and Dr Stephanie Rossouw (senior research associate). ALSO READ: Sassa social grant payment dates confirmed for July 2021 Their study...

