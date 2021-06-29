‘We are drowning’: Businesses fear irreparable damage due to level 4 lockdown
Marizka Coetzer
Establishments in the restaurant industry are devoid of customers after the announcement of harsher lockdown restrictions – and many say it may be the straw that breaks the camel’s back.
Sakhumzi restaurant along Vilakazi street in Soweto is quite on 28 June 2021 after adjusted level 4 lockdown was announced as the rising number of Covid-19 infections increased. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
