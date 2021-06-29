Marizka Coetzer
29 Jun 2021
‘We are drowning’: Businesses fear irreparable damage due to level 4 lockdown

Marizka Coetzer

Establishments in the restaurant industry are devoid of customers after the announcement of harsher lockdown restrictions – and many say it may be the straw that breaks the camel’s back.

Sakhumzi restaurant along Vilakazi street in Soweto is quite on 28 June 2021 after adjusted level 4 lockdown was announced as the rising number of Covid-19 infections increased. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
The new, harsher lockdown restrictions have sent many businesses into ICU ... but this time round there’s no ventilator at hand in the forms of Temporary Relief Fund Scheme (Ters) payments. It is no work, no pay for many employees of the various industries and sectors affected by the new level 4 lockdown restrictions implemented yesterday by President Cyril Ramaphosa. ALSO READ: Mounting calls for government to reopen Covid-19 Ters scheme Among the affected businesses are restaurants, bars, coffee shops, gyms, theatres and bottle stores. Eureka le Grange, who works at the coffee shop at the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court, said...

