28 Jun 2021
Man saved by neighbours after almost being torched in house fire dies

The victim was overpowered and assaulted until he lost consciousness. When he awoke, he realised smoke and flames in the house, according to police.

The victim told police two male intruders broke into his home, and after confronting them, he was allegedly attacked with a knife and an iron bar. Photo for illustration: iStock

A man allegedly rescued from a house fire by his neighbours in Vrede, Free State on Sunday has died, but circumstances surrounding the strange and tragic incident remain unclear.

Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found the victim, 62-year-old Henk Beukes, covered with a blanket shortly after his rescue.

Beukes told police two male intruders broke into his home, and after confronting them, he was allegedly attacked with a knife and an iron bar. 

He said he was overpowered and assaulted until he lost consciousness. 

When he awoke, he realised smoke in the house and flames coming from another room. 

Beukes was the only occupant of the home. 

After being rescued by his neighbours, he was rushed to Vrede Hospital, but died a few hours later. 

Brigadier Motantsi Makhele said a case of murder and arson is being investigated, but that no arrests have been made. 

Compiled by Nica Richards

