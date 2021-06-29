Daily news update: ANC assaulter gets councillor nod, Zizi Kodwa generous ‘friend’

Former ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa admitted to payments being made into his bank account “on his request at times” when he was going through financial difficulties.

ANC members suspended under the party constitution’s clause 25.70 could benefit should the high court declare it unconstitutional, but the main challenger of the clause, Ace Magashule, could still lose the matter because he had a hearing.

There’s a saying that states “hindsight is 20/20” and when it comes to Natasha Thahane and Thembinkosi Lorch’s relationship, it seems the signs were there all along.

The possibility of former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Hendrick Ekstein joining Orlando Pirates is very high, with the midfielder’s stay with Azerbaijan based outfit Sabail FK in its last days, a source has revealed.