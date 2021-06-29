News
News | South Africa
Neo Thale
Night digital supervisor
29 Jun 2021
4:04 am

Daily news update: ANC assaulter gets councillor nod, Zizi Kodwa generous ‘friend’

Neo Thale

ANC branch secretary in Inner City Zone 12 Thabang Setona kicks a female Black Land First (BLF) member outside Luthuli House on 5 February 2018 in Johannesburg. Picture: Gallo Images/Sowetan/Alon Skuy

ANC leader who kicked woman nominated to become Joburg councillor

ANC branch secretary in Inner City Zone 12 Thabang Setona kicks a female Black Land First (BLF) member outside Luthuli House on 5 February 2018 in Johannesburg

ANC branch secretary in Inner City Zone 12 Thabang Setona kicks a female Black Land First (BLF) member outside Luthuli House on 5 February 2018 in Johannesburg. Picture: Gallo Images/Sowetan/Alon Skuy

The ANC branch leader sentenced for kicking a woman outside Luthuli House during a 2018 protest has been nominated to be an ANC ward councillor in ward 62 in Hillbrow, Johannesburg.

New regulations could see Malema and EFF imprisoned

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. Picture: Gallo Images

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has gazetted the new regulations following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address on Sunday.

Kodwa got ‘flexible’ R1m loan from friend, but denies corruption

Zizi Kodwa

Former ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa. Picture: Gallo Images

Former ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa admitted to payments being made into his bank account “on his request at times” when he was going through financial difficulties.

 Ace Magashule’s battle with ANC a win-lose situation

Ace Magashule

Ace Magashule, suspended ANC secretary-general, speaks ahead of former South African president Jacob Zuma’s address following the postponement of his corruption trial outside the Pietermaritzburg High Court in KwaZulu-Natal on 26 May 2021. Picture: Phill Magakoe/AFP

ANC members suspended under the party constitution’s clause 25.70 could benefit should the high court declare it unconstitutional, but the main challenger of the clause, Ace Magashule, could still lose the matter because he had a hearing.

PICS: 5 times Thahane and Lorch hinted at a relationship

natasha-tahane-thembinkosi-lorch-holiday

Actress Natasha Thahane and Orlando Pirates soccer star Thembinkosi Lorch are believed to be currently on a couples getaway in Tanzania. Picture: Instagram

There’s a saying that states “hindsight is 20/20” and when it comes to Natasha Thahane and Thembinkosi Lorch’s relationship, it seems the signs were there all along.

Former Chiefs star Ekstein back on Orlando Pirates radar

Orlando Pirates-Kaizer Chiefs-Hendrick Ekstein

Hendrick Ekstein, seen here playing for Chiefs against Pirates in 2019, could be wanted by the Buccaneers. Picture: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix.

The possibility of former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Hendrick Ekstein joining Orlando Pirates is very high, with the midfielder’s stay with Azerbaijan based outfit Sabail FK in its last days, a source has revealed.

RELATED ARTICLES

STATE CAPTURE

Kodwa's 'friend' may be facing a prima facie criminal case, Zondo told
10 hours ago
10 hours ago

POLITICS

ANC leader who kicked woman nominated to become Joburg councillor
11 hours ago
11 hours ago

SOUTH AFRICA

ANC refers Mahumapelo's suspension back to North West for rehearing
12 hours ago
12 hours ago

STATE CAPTURE

Kodwa got 'flexible' R1 million loan from friend, but denies corruption
13 hours ago
13 hours ago


