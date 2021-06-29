Daily news update: ANC assaulter gets councillor nod, Zizi Kodwa generous ‘friend’

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.
ANC leader who kicked woman nominated to become Joburg councillor
The ANC branch leader sentenced for kicking a woman outside Luthuli House during a 2018 protest has been nominated to be an ANC ward councillor in ward 62 in Hillbrow, Johannesburg.
New regulations could see Malema and EFF imprisoned
The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has gazetted the new regulations following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address on Sunday.
Kodwa got ‘flexible’ R1m loan from friend, but denies corruption
Former ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa admitted to payments being made into his bank account “on his request at times” when he was going through financial difficulties.
Ace Magashule’s battle with ANC a win-lose situation
ANC members suspended under the party constitution’s clause 25.70 could benefit should the high court declare it unconstitutional, but the main challenger of the clause, Ace Magashule, could still lose the matter because he had a hearing.
PICS: 5 times Thahane and Lorch hinted at a relationship
There’s a saying that states “hindsight is 20/20” and when it comes to Natasha Thahane and Thembinkosi Lorch’s relationship, it seems the signs were there all along.
Former Chiefs star Ekstein back on Orlando Pirates radar
The possibility of former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Hendrick Ekstein joining Orlando Pirates is very high, with the midfielder’s stay with Azerbaijan based outfit Sabail FK in its last days, a source has revealed.