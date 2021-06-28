News
Crime | News | South Africa
Citizen reporter
2 minute read
28 Jun 2021
4:10 pm

East London farmer shoots two suspects before dying

Citizen reporter

The young Waterfall farm owner was doing routine patrols when he called in a suspicious-looking vehicle. 

34-year-old Darryl Richter, who died in a farm attack on Saturday, 26 June 2021. Photo: Facebook

A young farmer from East London was the latest statistic in a crime trend that shows no signs of abating. 

The 34-year-old Waterfall farm owner died due to stab wounds to his upper body on Saturday. 

Although police did not name the victim, Agri Eastern Cape rural safety chairperson Alfonso van Niekerk said in a statement on Sunday the farmer’s name was Darryl Richter.

Eastern Cape police said the farmer was doing routine patrols when he called in a suspicious-looking vehicle. 

ALSO READ: Mother, son murdered in brutal Mpumalanga farm robbery

Neighbouring farmers who the victim had called for backup found him seriously injured, but still alive.

Before he died, Richter gave those at the scene information about the incident. He later succumbed to his injuries at the scene. 

According to police, the victim was attacked with knives before retaliating with his firearm. He shot two of the three suspects, who were found in an open field not far from where the victim died. 

According to van Niekerk, two suspects died at the scene, but a third attacker escaped.

Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said the motive for the incident was not yet known, but that a murder case and two inquest dockets had been registered for investigation. 

ALSO READ: New twist in Mkhondo farm killings

No arrests have been made, but van Niekerk said a “suspicious vehicle” with dogs loaded in the back was found near the scene. 

The DA said in a statement on Sunday that Richter had survived a previous farm attack in Butterworth.

Van Niekerk said Richter’s attack came just 29 day after a 79-year-old farmer, John Viedge, was attacked and murdered in nearby Nqanarhu. 

“Once again Agri Eastern Cape is calling on the South African Police Service to implement its rural safety strategy and to increase its efforts to prevent these senseless attacks from occurring,” van Niekerk said in the statement. 

Richter leaves behind his wife and two daughters. 

Compiled by Nica Richards

RELATED ARTICLES

NEWS

Nando's angers Zuma supporters with latest ad
21 mins ago
21 mins ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Zuma contempt case: Cele says police will act on ConCourt ruling
20 mins ago
20 mins ago

SOUTH AFRICA

'There is no danger here': Initiation schools vow to continue despite lockdown regulations
1 hour ago
1 hour ago

NEWS

Public urged to comment on canned lion hunting ban draft policy
2 hours ago
2 hours ago


RELATED ARTICLES

NEWS

Nando's angers Zuma supporters with latest ad
21 mins ago
21 mins ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Zuma contempt case: Cele says police will act on ConCourt ruling
20 mins ago
20 mins ago

SOUTH AFRICA

'There is no danger here': Initiation schools vow to continue despite lockdown regulations
1 hour ago
1 hour ago

NEWS

Public urged to comment on canned lion hunting ban draft policy
2 hours ago
2 hours ago