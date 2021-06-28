Seven men killed in two separate accidents in Mpumalanga

Citizen reporter

Seven people were killed in two separate accidents in Mpumalanga on Sunday night.

According to Arrive Alive, six men were killed and two injured when an SUV and truck collided on the N4 Gorge Road between Kanyamazane and Matsulu.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene before 9pm and found the truck at the bottom of an embankment while the SUV was on the side of the road against the barriers.

Several men were found lying in the vehicle.

“Medics assessed the men and found that five had already succumbed to their numerous injuries while a sixth was critical. Two men from the truck had sustained minor to moderate injuries,” said Arrive Alive.

Medics treated the patients and provided the critically injured man with advanced life support interventions, but he unfortunately succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

In the second incident, a man was killed and a woman and her child critically injured when their light vehicle crashed into a trailer towed by a truck on the N4 near the Alkmaar turnoff in Alkmaar, Mpumalanga.

According to Arrive Alive, ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene to find another service already in attendance. A truck was found in the middle of the road with the car wedged beneath the trailer.

“On closer inspection, medics found that the man and woman were lying trapped inside the car. The child had already been extricated from the vehicle,” it said.

“Medics assessed the patients and found that the man had sustained fatal injuries while the mother and two-year-old girl were in critical condition. Unfortunately, nothing could be done for the man, and he was declared dead.”

Rescue services used specialised equipment to free the woman from the vehicle.

Once released, medics treated the patients and provided them with advanced life support before they were transported to Mediclinic Nelspruit for urgent care.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

-Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde