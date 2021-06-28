WATCH: Jam-packed Zondo commission starts with testimony from Zizi Kodwa

Citizen reporter

The commission will also hear evidence from former Eskom executive Prisotham Govender, and commission investigator Lance Poon.

The Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture will on Monday be hearing three testimonies.

Former ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa is up first, from 10am, followed by former Eskom executive Prisotham Govender, from 2pm.

Commission investigator Lance Poon will thereafter give evidence.

Kodwa was implicated in a number of dodgy payments by head of ENSafrica Forensics Steven Powell in November last year.

Powell told commission chair Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo that Kodwa allegedly received R375,000 from a former executive of technology group EOH Holdings between 2015 and 2017.

Powell said the suspicious payments were reported to the Hawks.

In 2019, Kodwa says allegations against the judiciary should also be brought before the commission.

But just one year prior, Kodwa called on all implicated persons to present themselves to the commission “for the sake of the country”.

