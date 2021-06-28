‘No, uncle Cyril, you’re wrong’ – SA not impressed with Level 4 move

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

The Economic Freedom Fighters says it will not abide by anything the President said on Sunday, and called on others to follow suit.

South Africans have taken to social media to voice their frustrations with President Cyril Ramaphosa and his government following Sunday’s family meeting.

The President announced an adjusted level 4 lockdown, effective from Monday.

Under the new level, all gatherings have been banned, alcohol sales for on-site or off-site consumption are prohibited for 14 days and restaurants and other eateries may only serve food for takeaway or delivery.

Action SA leader Herman Mashaba said he woke up feeling “really down” on Monday morning.

“President Ramaphosa keeps failing South Africans at every turn. Just imagine Thousands of those in taxis right now going work, only to arrive to be told ‘Business Closed, Lockdown 4’.”

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) says it will not abide by anything the President said on Sunday, and called on others to follow suit.

“The measures by Ramaphosa are not an assurance that there will not be a 4th and 5th wave of the pandemic,” it said in a statement.

“The EFF warned South Africa as Ramaphosa and the ruling party mismanaged and looted state resources. The EFF rejects Ramaphosa lockdown that seeks to imprison us while he continues to mismanage state resources.”

The party said it would only support measures based on a clear rollout of vaccines to the whole country, further vowing to continue with its political programmes as planned.

“Without a clear vaccination plan that sources vaccines from all parts of the world including Russia, China and Cuba, Ramaphosa’s measures are not worth respecting.

“The EFF will therefore not comply to the dictates of Ramaphosa and will continue with our political programmes and mobilisation because as things stand, there are by-elections on the 30th of June and local government elections on 27 October. We will only support measures based on the rapid rollout of vaccines,” the party said.

While Ramaphosa said South Africans may be tired of wearing masks and observing other regulations, Good Hope FM sports presenter Dalin Oliver said the President missed the point.

“No, Uncle Cyril. I respectfully disagree. We are not fed up of wearing masks, social distancing or washing our hands etc. We are fed up of you/your brass not securing the vaccine & signing off/executing a nationwide rollout. That, and so much more, is what we are fed up about,” said Oliver.

These were some of the reactions on social media:

Remember, the hospitality industry did not have a December or January. That trading period was stolen from them by the government. Now it's winter and there's level 4 lockdown. I see many sad stories unfolding. #Covid19SA #level4 #Level4Lockdown — André (@vanillaowl) June 28, 2021

If you know a waiter or waitress, try help them with whatever you can, they all just woke up to unemployment #level4 — Vho Dama (@Bala_Dama) June 28, 2021

As we wake up on a Monday morning with weddings, engagements and baby showers canceled. My cake orders are also being canceled! No orders, No income!#uselessANC#VoetsekANC #LockDown #level4 pic.twitter.com/wHiyXMSWdw — M (@TheOpinion8d1) June 28, 2021

#level4

"Every covid death and every job lost to the draconian restrictions he announced tonight are on President Ramaphosa now. He is now forcing South Africans to pay the price for his administration’s catastrophic vaccine failures" (Statement by DA) — Koos (@001Koos) June 28, 2021

…yal couldn't steal the iPad last night because??#level4 — The Prodigy (@ProTumi) June 28, 2021

The anxiety of knowing what storm is coming your way after loss of income.

Yoh. #level4 — Zanele Mahatle (@OrangeJuiceZM) June 28, 2021

It looks like you just have to wait your turn to get COVID and hope you in the 95% who recover. Lockdown useless, vaccine you will get in 2024. This is SA and that’s the reality. Governments as no plan #level4 #LockDown #COVID — nathi (@nathi_myeni) June 28, 2021

We are not tired of you talking about wearing masks. We are tired of theft, corruption, crime, lack of service delivery, no accountability by your govt. And please do not let Nelson Mandela's name come from your mouth ???????????? — Sagittarian Sage (@wisebutwily) June 27, 2021

No Mr President, we not tired of doing the right thing.. Wearing masks and washing hands.. We tired of the failures by not securing the required vaccine rollout in our country. #DeltaVariant #Covid19SA #level4 #FamilyMeeting — Tom (@Matrixdot) June 27, 2021

We’re tired of wearing masks? No we’re tired of you and your administration looting funds, COVID relief funds! — Nino (@Nino_deRosario_) June 27, 2021