28 Jun 2021
5:00 am

Daily news update: Adjusted Level 4 lockdown, EFF charged and Springboks rocked by Covid

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Here’s your morning news update: an easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Sunday evening. Picture: GCIS

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.

Level 4 lockdown for 2 weeks: Alcohol sales and public gatherings banned

Cyril ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Sunday evening nearly two weeks since his last address when he announced level 3 lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19. South Africa has now been moved to an adjusted level 4.

Level 4 adjustments: Here’s what you can and can’t do

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday evening announced the implementation of an adjusted level 4 lockdown for two weeks pending review, from Monday 28 June to Sunday 12 July.

This follows after the sharp rise of Covid-19 infections driven by the new Delta variant.

The president called on all South Africans to wear a mask at all times when in public – ensure it covers their nose and mouth.

Police have charged EFF for Sahpra vaccines march

A crowd of EFF members outside the SAHPRA offices in Pretoria protesting for vaccines, 25 June 2021. Picture: Jacques Nelles

A crowd of EFF members outside the SAHPRA offices in Pretoria protesting for vaccines, 25 June 2021. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has been charged by the South African Police Service for their march to the South African Health Professionals Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) on Friday.

WATCH: Carl Niehaus TikTok to Cyril’s missing iPad maybe the best one yet

Carl Niehaus joins in the viral ‘missing iPad’ video with his partner. Picture: Screenshot

This is possibly one video President Cyril Ramaphosa would like to disappear on the internet. Last week, the president misplaced his iPad before giving an address and social media went crazy.

Lions tour of South Africa not in doubt – rugby boss Erasmus

Springbok rugby team

The Springboks may have a few Covid cases in their squad, but their three-Test series against the Lions is not in jeopardy, according to director of rugby Rassie Erasmus. Picture: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

The Springbok camp was rocked by three positive Covid tests on Sunday, but director of rugby Rassie Erasmus said the notion that this would put the two Tests against Georgia and the entire British and Irish Lions tour in doubt was incorrect.

