Daily news update: Adjusted Level 4 lockdown, EFF charged and Springboks rocked by Covid

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Here’s your morning news update: an easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Sunday evening nearly two weeks since his last address when he announced level 3 lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19. South Africa has now been moved to an adjusted level 4.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday evening announced the implementation of an adjusted level 4 lockdown for two weeks pending review, from Monday 28 June to Sunday 12 July.

This follows after the sharp rise of Covid-19 infections driven by the new Delta variant.

The president called on all South Africans to wear a mask at all times when in public – ensure it covers their nose and mouth.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has been charged by the South African Police Service for their march to the South African Health Professionals Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) on Friday.

This is possibly one video President Cyril Ramaphosa would like to disappear on the internet. Last week, the president misplaced his iPad before giving an address and social media went crazy.

The Springbok camp was rocked by three positive Covid tests on Sunday, but director of rugby Rassie Erasmus said the notion that this would put the two Tests against Georgia and the entire British and Irish Lions tour in doubt was incorrect.