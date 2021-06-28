2 minute read
28 Jun 2021
4:53 am
News
News | Premium

MK recognises they weren’t the only liberators in struggle

Self-defence units saw more direct combat than MK soldiers – Maphatsoe

MK Veteran’s Association (MKMVA) president Kebby Maphatsoe. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
An apartheid-era self-defence units (SDUs) in the struggle has been acknowledged for the first time by former Mkhonto We Sizwe (MK) members. MK Veteran’s Association (MKMVA) president Kebby Maphatsoe has dismissed the long-held view that MK members were special and the only liberators in the struggle. He said the SDUs and other components contributed to the national democratic revolution. Speaking at the funeral service of former SA National Defence Force member and former MK commander and trainer, Major-General Mandla Notshweleka at the weekend, Maphatsoe said the SDU were a project of the ANC high command to fight the apartheid regime....

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

SOUTH AFRICA

Daily news update: Peter Feldman dies, ANC vs MKMVA, Cannon fathers 4 kids in a year
6 days ago
6 days ago

SOUTH AFRICA

ANC has no legal right to disband the MKMVA, says Niehaus
7 days ago
7 days ago

SOUTH AFRICA

SANDF soldiers, civilian arrested for allegedly transporting illicit cigarettes
1 week ago
1 week ago
PREMIUM!

SOUTH AFRICA

Covid-19 intervention: Military medics may take a while to come to SA's rescue
1 week ago
1 week ago