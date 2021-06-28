2 minute read
28 Jun 2021
5:02 am
News
News | Premium

Why South Africa can’t take strict lockdown steps – expert

The economy would not tolerate another beating, said economic analyst Mike Schussler.

Restaurant workers gather in Parktown North, Johannesburg, to join a national protest, organised by Restaurant Association of South Africa (RASA), against the national lockdown regulations the South African government has issued to fight the rise of COVID-19 coronavirus cases, on July 22, 2020. - The reintroduction on the ban on alcohol sales and a night curfew by the South African government will have a negative economic impact on the hospitality industry. (Photo by Luca Sola / AFP)
President Cyril Ramaphosa is between a rock and a hard place as he seeks to tighten Covid-19 regulations as South Africa was swamped by 118 735 new infections since 20 June. Announcing tighter lockdown restrictions now is like closing the stable door after the horse had bolted. And the economy would not tolerate another beating, said economic analyst Mike Schussler.“This time around there is no Temporary Employment Relief Scheme [Ters] money, so it would make no sense to implement a month or two-month disaster relief because we would lose three or four billion a month and we could rather spend...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

PREMIUM!

COVID-19

Covid-19 deaths: Funeral Parlours overwhelmed
36 seconds ago
36 seconds ago

NEWS

Level 4 adjustments: Here's what you can and can't do
8 hours ago
8 hours ago

NEWS

Delta variant: Calls for 'hard restrictions' ahead of family meeting
16 hours ago
16 hours ago
PREMIUM!

TRAVEL

Phuket feels the Covid pinch
18 hours ago
18 hours ago