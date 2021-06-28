Why South Africa can’t take strict lockdown steps – expert
The economy would not tolerate another beating, said economic analyst Mike Schussler.
Restaurant workers gather in Parktown North, Johannesburg, to join a national protest, organised by Restaurant Association of South Africa (RASA), against the national lockdown regulations the South African government has issued to fight the rise of COVID-19 coronavirus cases, on July 22, 2020. - The reintroduction on the ban on alcohol sales and a night curfew by the South African government will have a negative economic impact on the hospitality industry. (Photo by Luca Sola / AFP)
Read more on these topics