28 Jun 2021
ANC in Limpopo spent over R300k on preparations for an elective conference

ANC failed to pay the salaries of its employees on time this month.

African National Congress (ANC) fag flies during the Gauteng ANC manifesto launch at FNB Stadium on June 04, 2016 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Speaking at the launch, President Zuma said no other political party other than the ANC should be allowed to govern the province, the hub of the country’s economy. (Photo by Gallo Images / Beeld / Thapelo Maphakela)
At a time the ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) faces acute financial woes that saw it fail to pay the salaries of its employees on time, the ANC in Limpopo spent over R300 000 on preparations for an elective conference that failed to sit twice in a month. The much-anticipated, highly contested Sekhukhune ANC regional elective conference, which was supposed to sit at the weekend, has been postponed yet again. The ANC announced last week the conference would seat last week Saturday. But before dawn, the party acting regional secretary, Tala Mathope, wrote a communique to all branches, informing them...

