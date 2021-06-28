ANC in Limpopo spent over R300k on preparations for an elective conference
ANC failed to pay the salaries of its employees on time this month.
African National Congress (ANC) fag flies during the Gauteng ANC manifesto launch at FNB Stadium on June 04, 2016 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Speaking at the launch, President Zuma said no other political party other than the ANC should be allowed to govern the province, the hub of the country’s economy. (Photo by Gallo Images / Beeld / Thapelo Maphakela)
Read more on these topics