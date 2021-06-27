Level 4 lockdown for 2 weeks: Alcohol sales and public gatherings banned

President Cyril Ramaphosa had another 'family meeting' on Sunday, announcing several measures to curb the Covid-19 cases in the third wave.

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Sunday evening nearly two weeks since his last address when he announced level 3 lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19

He announced that the country would be placed on adjusted alert level 4 effective from Monday for the next 14 days. Monday 28 June to Sunday 12 July. The curfew will run from 9pm to 4am, which is less stringent than some expected.

Cases have rapidly increased since the last adjusted restrictions, with Gauteng being the epicentre, recording most daily Covid-19 cases in the third wave.

Professor Tulio D’Oliveira confirmed on Saturday the Delta variant first found in India – known as B.1.617.2 – is fast becoming the dominant strain in South Africa. The president confirmed that the variant is highly transmissible, this wave may be worse than the previous two, and could last longer.

Due to this, the following will come into effect on Monday:

All gatherings are prohibited these include social, religious and political

Start closing from Wednesday (30 June), all schools expected to be closed by Friday.

Curfew now starts at 9pm, and ends at 4am.

Non-essential establishments are required to close by 8pm.

Gauteng provincial travel for leisure is prohibited, does not include work or transportation of goods

Funeral services have been limited to 50 people indoors.

Public spaces such as beaches will remain opened

Watch the address live below, courtesy of the SABC: