Sassa social grant payment dates confirmed for July 2021

The Social Development Department on Sunday confirmed the payment dates for the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) social grants for the month of July 2021.

Sassa social grant payments for July

6 July 2021: Older person’s Grants

7 July 2021: Disability Grants

8 July 2021 All other grants

Sassa also confirmed back in June that “there is no need to rush to withdraw cash on the first day”.

“Once the money is in the account, it will remain there until it is needed”.

Recent Sassa social grant scams

A recent ‘food voucher’ scam was brought to light. Members were informed that they could obtain a letter from a social worker to collect food voucher from a Sassa office.

These “vouchers” could then be redeemed at Spar, Shoprite, Boxer and Pick ‘n Pay. The agency has since confirmed the information is “false and does NOT come from Sassa”.

Earlier this month, the agency also warned pensioners of a new modus operandi used to scam and defraud social grant beneficiaries.

Criminals who pretend to be Sassa employees use skimming devices “to target and defraud beneficiaries of their social grant monies”.

The agency explains: “Fraudsters approach beneficiaries and convince them to ‘check’ if their social grant cards are still valid by swiping them through a device. By so doing, the scammers are then skimming the beneficiaries’ card for later cloning.”

When approached by someone claiming to be a Sassa employee, pensioners and other beneficiaries should refuse to cooperate as the agency “does not send its staff to people’s homes to tamper with their cards”.

Sassa CEO Totsie Memela urged pensioners to “always keep their social grant payment PINs safe”, and indicated that the scammers were active in the Eastern Cape, North West and KwaZulu-Natal.

Any incidents of fraud should be reported to police, or directly to Sassa on 0800 601 011.