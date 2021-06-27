Alcohol ban: Here’s what government could do instead

Cheryl Kahla

An alcohol ban 'would cause irreparable damage to businesses'

The alcohol industry on Sunday implored President Cyril Rampahosa and members of the National Coronavirus Command Council to reconsider imposing an alcohol ban.

This follows ahead of Ramaphosa’s family meeting, set to take place at 8pm on Sunday.

Impact of alcohol ban

Boost illicit trade

As per the open letter, the alcohol industry states its support for the call to save lives during the third wave currently decimating South Africa’s healthcare system.

However, “the industry is gravely worried about the long-term economic impact”, given the previous bans and the rise in illicit trade.

The industry warns that a total ban would encourage further growth of illicit trade.

The industry also compiled a list of recommendations pertaining to gatherings, social distancing protocols and the sale of alcohol.

Sale of alcohol

The industry proposes the sale of alcohol for off-site consumption should remain as is – from Monday to Thursday between 10am and 6pm.

Registered wineries, microbreweries and distilleries should be allowed to continue at current level restrictions. The industry also supports the call for on-site consumption to be allowed at public establishments.

In addition, a total alcohol ban could result in people flocking from Free State, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and North West to Gauteng during a time when inter-provincial travel should be kept to a minimum.

Job losses

A fourth alcohol ban “would cause irreparable damage to small and medium-sized business”, the industry said.

Further to this, the Beer Association of South Africa (Basa) said government should focus on interventions to protect citizens against Covid-19, instead of risking “desperately needed jobs and livelihoods”.