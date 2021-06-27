News
1 minute read
27 Jun 2021
10:45 am

PICS: Three petrol bombs lobbed at KZN residence

Citizen Reporter

The motive for the attack could not yet be confirmed.

Photo: Facebook/Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA)

The Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) on Saturday reported three petrol bombs were thrown at a residential home in Tongaat, KwaZulu Natal.

Private residence petrol-bombed

The incident occurred on Friday afternoon and the Rusa Tongaat Operations Centre received a call at 19:14, reporting a house on fire on Ramiah Drive in Vanrova, Tongaat.

Reactions officers were dispatched and were joined at the residence by the Ethekwini Fire Department.

kzn petrol bomb

Photo: Facebook/Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA)

On a statement shared on Facebook, the reaction officers “located one of the petrol bombs outside the boundary wall while a second bottle was discovered in the yard”.

The wicks were still alight but the third bottle had burst on impact. The homeowner, as per her statement, was watching television at the time of the attack.

The motive for the attack could not be confirmed at this stage.

kzn petrol bomb

Photo: Facebook/Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA)

NOW READ: Durban radio station robbed live on air

Petrol bombs on Youth day

On Youth Day, protesters in Harrismith lobbed a petrol bomb at a truck after barricading the N3 with rocks and burning tyres which authorities later removed.

Additional police officers were deployed the following day when protests flared up again. The N3 highway was temporarily closed to protect motorists.

Free State police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele said the situation was very tense around the N3 and N5 roads towards Harrismith.

Fire personnel managed to contain the blaze.

ALSO READ: Gugulethu shooting: lack of resources impedes investigation

 

 

 

