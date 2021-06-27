Sunday family meeting: Is level 5 on the cards for July?

Cheryl Kahla

Experts are calling for Level 5 restrictions to be implemented.

In the midst of the third wave in South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa will hold another family meeting on Sunday evening at 8pm. Could Level 5 be on the cards?

The Gauteng Provincial Command Council (PCC) met on Saturday, where Professor Bruce Mellado said Gauteng is already in a worst-case scenario.

In addition, Professor Tulio D’Oliveira confirmed on Saturday the Delta variant first found in India – known as B.1.617.2 – is fast becoming the dominant strain in South Africa.

So, in short: it’s not looking good. Here’s what we could possibly expect from Ramaphosa’s address.

Family meeting predictions

Will SA move to level 5?

Undoubtedly the question on everyone’s mind at the moment. The implementation of level 5 could topple South Africa’s already struggling economy.

That said, experts are calling for tougher restrictions to curb the sharp rise of the third wave in South Africa.

Some believe it may even be too late. Dr Mary Kawonga, chair of the Premier’s Advisory Committee (PAC) said it’s “quite late in the pandemic trajectory to expect to see a big impact”.

She said level 4 and 5 restrictions could “have a disastrous effect on the economy and people’s livelihoods”.

End of surge not in sight

Earlier this week, Netcare CEO Richard H. Friedland spoke out in favour of level 5 and called for the closure of schools.

“We were always concerned that the most populous province would face a surge of this nature, and we’re now seeing it,” he said on The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield.

He said if level 5 lockdown isn’t implemented, “we won’t see the end of this surge for a long time”.

‘A house on fire’

Gauteng Premier David Makhura described Gauteng “as a house on fire” and said the trajectory of the pandemic would not change unless “dramatic” restrictions are implemented.

In addition, co-chairperson of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19, Professor Koleka Mlisana, also called for tighter restrictions to help curb infections.

Level 5 restrictions, therefore, cannot be ruled out just yet. It’s still likely, however, that the president will implement adjusted level 3 or 4 protocols.

Another alcohol ban?

Dr Kawonga earlier this week confirmed what we all fear: an outright alcohol ban will be bad for the economy.

Unfortunately, injuries resulting from excessive alcohol consumption has shown to put the healthcare system under severe pressure, taking vital resources away from Covid-19 patients.

As per a report in the Sunday Times, the NCCC on Saturday heard proposals for a ban on all gatherings and alcohol sales, while employers could be encouraged to work from home where possible.

Additional restrictions could also include an extended curfew period, the closure of beaches and a restriction on inter-provincial travel.

