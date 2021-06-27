Daily news update: Family Meeting, Mabuza on leave, Delta variant now dominant in SA

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.
Family meeting: Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation on Sunday evening:
In the midst of the third wave in South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the country once again on Sunday evening at 8pm, as reported by eNCA.
Deputy President David Mabuza takes leave for ‘medical consultation’
The Presidency has announced that Deputy President David Mabuza requested to take leave for a few days.
In a statement released on Saturday, Mabuza’s absence is for a “medical consultation” in Russia.
Covid-19 Delta variant now dominant strain in South Africa
Professor Tulio D’Oliveira, a member of the ministerial advisory committee, confirmed on Saturday the Delta variant, first detected in India, is now the dominant strain in South Africa.
Phumzile Van Damme ‘terminates’ her DA membership
Former DA MP Phumzile Van Damme on Saturday confirmed she terminated her DA membership.
She said her decision was based on the future projects she will be working on and that her membership within the party could become problematic in future.
Predicted fuel price increase for month of July
In the middle of June, the petrol price was predicted to decrease for the month of July, however, this has changed.
It’s official, Chiefs are now Champions League champions in waiting
The game should have come with a health warning for those with heart problems and anxiety issues as Kaizer Chiefs held on for a draw against Wydad Athletic in the Caf Champions League semi-finals.
With Chiefs sitting back, and Wydad throwing everything at them, it was a difficult game to watch to the Amakhosi faithful as the Moroccans threatened to spoil the party at any time.