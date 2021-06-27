News
Sandisiwe Mbhele
Lifestyle Journalist
27 Jun 2021
Daily news update: Family Meeting, Mabuza on leave, Delta variant now dominant in SA

Here's your morning news update: an easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

Click on the links below for the full story

Family meeting: Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation on Sunday evening:

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on Sunday evening. Picture: GCIS

In the midst of the third wave in South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the country once again on Sunday evening at 8pm, as reported by eNCA.

Deputy President David Mabuza takes leave for ‘medical consultation’

Mabuza

Deputy President David Mabuza. Picture: @DDMabuza/Twitter

The Presidency has announced that Deputy President David Mabuza requested to take leave for a few days.

In a statement released on Saturday, Mabuza’s absence is for a “medical consultation” in Russia.

Covid-19 Delta variant now dominant strain in South Africa

Kubayi-Ngubane covid-19 briefing delta variant

Acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane. Picture: Twitter

Professor Tulio D’Oliveira, a member of the ministerial advisory committee, confirmed on Saturday the Delta variant, first detected in India, is now the dominant strain in South Africa.

Phumzile Van Damme ‘terminates’ her DA membership

Former DA MP Phumzile Van Damme on Saturday confirmed she terminated her DA membership.

She said her decision was based on the future projects she will be working on and that her membership within the party could become problematic in future.

Predicted fuel price increase for month of July

petrol price july 2021

In the middle of June, the petrol price for July was predicted to decrease however this has changed, largely due to the Rand’s performance. Picture: Neil McCartney

In the middle of June, the petrol price was predicted to decrease for the month of July, however, this has changed.

It’s official, Chiefs are now Champions League champions in waiting

 

Kaizer Chiefs

Bernard Parker celebrates scoring for Chiefs against Wydad in the group stages. More of this and Chiefs could still qualify for next season’s Champions League. Picture: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix.

The game should have come with a health warning for those with heart problems and anxiety issues as Kaizer Chiefs held on for a draw against Wydad Athletic in the Caf Champions League semi-finals.

With Chiefs sitting back, and Wydad throwing everything at them, it was a difficult game to watch to the Amakhosi faithful as the Moroccans threatened to spoil the party at any time.

