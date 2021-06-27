Daily news update: Family Meeting, Mabuza on leave, Delta variant now dominant in SA

Sandisiwe Mbhele

In the midst of the third wave in South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the country once again on Sunday evening at 8pm, as reported by eNCA.

The Presidency has announced that Deputy President David Mabuza requested to take leave for a few days.

In a statement released on Saturday, Mabuza’s absence is for a “medical consultation” in Russia.

Professor Tulio D’Oliveira, a member of the ministerial advisory committee, confirmed on Saturday the Delta variant, first detected in India, is now the dominant strain in South Africa.

Former DA MP Phumzile Van Damme on Saturday confirmed she terminated her DA membership.

She said her decision was based on the future projects she will be working on and that her membership within the party could become problematic in future.

In the middle of June, the petrol price was predicted to decrease for the month of July, however, this has changed.

The game should have come with a health warning for those with heart problems and anxiety issues as Kaizer Chiefs held on for a draw against Wydad Athletic in the Caf Champions League semi-finals.

With Chiefs sitting back, and Wydad throwing everything at them, it was a difficult game to watch to the Amakhosi faithful as the Moroccans threatened to spoil the party at any time.