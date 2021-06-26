Daily Covid-19 update: 17,958 new cases, representing 25.6% positivity rate

Citizen reporter and AFP

There are currently active cases 152 013 in South Africa.

As of Saturday, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 1, 913,861 with 17,958 new cases identified, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) confirmed, representing a 25.6% positivity rate.

A further 215 Covid-19-related deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll in South Africa to 59,778. There are currently 152 013 active cases.

During the course of the pandemic, 1, 702, 070 people have recovered, which translates to a recovery rate of 89.2%. In the past 24 hours, 18,722 vaccinations administered, brings the total number to 2,680, 100.

#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 70,067 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 17,958 new cases, which represents a 25.6% positivity rate. A further 157 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 59,778 to date https://t.co/N2830dqRr9 pic.twitter.com/Ttn8DVe8m5 — NICD (@nicd_sa) June 26, 2021

An increase of 449 hospital admissions has been reported in the past 24 hours. There are currently 7,408 patients admitted at private facilities and 3, 950 patients at public facilities.

Delta variant now dominant in SA

Acting Health Minister Kubayi on Saturday morning provided an update on South Africa’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic, particularly in light of the B.1.617.2 Delta variant.

Professor Tulio D’Oliveira, a member of the ministerial advisory committee, confirmed on Saturday the Delta variant, first detected in India, is now the dominant strain in South Africa.

Data on the Delta variant spread was extrapolated from sources in KwaZulu Natal, and even though reports from Gauteng are yet to be finalised, it is believed the Delta variant is the driving force behind the surge in cases.

The Delta variant has already been detected in more than 80 countries. Dr D’Oliveira said it “is very quickly starting to dominate the global pandemic”.

READ NEXT: Covid-19 Delta variant now dominant strain in South Africa

Global Covid-19 updates:

Masks return to Israel

The Israeli health ministry makes masks compulsory again in enclosed public places following a surge in cases, dealing a blow to the country which has had a successful vaccine rollout.

Moscow home working

Moscow authorities reimpose work-from-home restrictions for 30 per cent of the workforce from June 28, as the Russian capital posts a new daily record for Covid-19 deaths due to a surging outbreak of the Delta variant.

Sydney locked down

Central Sydney and its popular eastern beaches around Bondi are put in lockdown as authorities try to contain an expanding outbreak of the highly contagious Delta variant in Australia’s largest city.

Delta Plus

India’s richest state Maharashtra tightens restrictions, citing fears of a “more severe third wave” as the country records its third death caused by a new coronavirus variant Delta Plus.

Spanish islands cluster

An end-of-year student trip to Spain’s Balearic Islands sparks a major coronavirus cluster with hundreds of confirmed cases and thousands of young people in quarantine across the country.

Uzbekistan high

Uzbekistan, Central Asia’s most populous country, records its biggest rise in coronavirus cases this year as the government orders restrictions on movement into the capital Tashkent.

Iceland ends curbs

Iceland says it will end all nationwide measures to control the spread of Covid-19, 15 months after first rolling out restrictions, saying vaccination progress had enabled the move.

Sputnik V in EU?

Russia’s Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine may never be approved by the European Union, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi says, as he also casts doubts on China’s Sinovac jab.

March for vaccines

Thousands of South African opposition activists rally in Pretoria to demand a faster coronavirus vaccination rollout in the continent’s worst-hit country, where less than four percent of the 59 million population has been inoculated.

Tel Aviv Pride

Thousands party in the streets of Tel Aviv at the city’s first Pride event since the pandemic, with many ignoring Israeli government pleas to wear masks amid a surge in infections.

3.9 million dead

The pandemic has killed at least 3,903,064 people since the virus first emerged in December 2019, according to an AFP compilation of official data.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 603,178 deaths, followed by Brazil with 509,141, India with 393,310 Mexico with 232,068 and Peru with 191,286.

The World Health Organization says up to three times more people have died directly or indirectly due to the pandemic than official figures suggest.