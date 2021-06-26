JHB MMC for health self-quarantines after testing positive for Covid-19

Cheryl Kahla

MMC Eunice Mgcina calls on South Africans to adhere to Covid-19 regulations.

The City of Joburg’s MMC for health and social development, Eunice Mgcina, received positive results for Covid-19. As per CoJ’s statement, she was tested on Thursday “after a couple of days of not being well”.

Mgcina implores everyone who might have been in contact with her to self-isolate and minimise contact with other people.

Mgcina – who along with staff members from her office is currently in quarantine – also called on South Africans to adhere to Covid-19 regulations at all times amid the third wave.

“I wish to make an impassioned plea to our residents to take this third wave we are currently experiencing seriously and continue to wear masks, wash hands and sanitise regularly”, she tweeted on Saturday.

She adds the country’s health system and facilities “have begun feeling the strain”, and urges all residents to minimise the spread of the Covid-19.

She also extended her well wishes to “all Covid-19 patients across the city”, including the executive mayor Geoffrey Makhubo and the council’s chief whip, Solly Mogase.

Both Makhubo and Mogase received positive tests result for Covid-19 on 21 June and has gone into self-quarantine. Mogase said he’ll be treating the virus at home while attending to work duties remotely.

He called on residents to take government regulation seriously, and urged political parties as well as religious and community leaders to “assist in ensuring compliance amount community members”.

Makhubo’s spokesperson, Mlimandlela Ndamase, at the time reminded residents to “wear masks, maintain social distance and limit movement in compliance with the level-3 regulations currently in place”.

Most recent Covid-19 update

As of Friday 25 June, South Africa’s cumulative stands at 1,895,905 with 18,762 new cases identified, while a further 215 Covid-19-related deaths have been reported.

An increase of 606 hospital admissions have been reported in the past 24 hours. There are currently 7,292 patients admitted at private facilities and 3,857 patients at public facilities.

Gauteng currently accounts for the majority of new cases (11,777, or 63% of the daily total), followed by the Western Cape with 1,758 cases (9%) and North West with 1,073 new cases.