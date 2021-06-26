ActionSA candidate elections campaign launches on Saturday

Action SA candidate elections kicked into gear on Saturday, with Herman Mashaba, casting his vote at the Orlando Communal Hall, Mooki St in Orlando East.
The party named its Gauteng mayoral candidates earlier this month with Tshwane acting mayor Abel Tau in the race for the capital city’s next executive mayor.
Action SA leader and former DA executive mayor of Johannesburg, Mashaba, will be up against community activist Suraya Holt and former councillor Lincoln Machaba.
Mashaba launched ActionSA in 2020, initially known as The Peoples Dialogue. Mashaba believes “the work of rebuilding our nation starts with local government elections”.
ActionSA claims to be based on the Direct Democracy model, in which people decide on policy initiatives directly.
“We have launched the first Direct Democracy platform in South Africa, allowing voters to choose candidates that will serve them, and not us”, Mashaba said.
Throughout the course of the day, candidate elections will be taking place at the following locations:
Johannesburg:
- Midrand Conference Centre in Halfway Gardens
- Rider Place in Midrand
- NHKA Kerk in Randburg
- Indaba Hotel in Fourways
- Cosmo City Bed and Breakfast in Roodepoort
- Florida North Bowling Club in Roodepoort
- Orlando Community Hall in Orlando East
- Dorothy Nyembe Park in Meadowlands West Zone 10
- Galleria Conference & Events Venue in Eastgate
- The Station in Newtown
- Glenvista Country Club in JHB South
- New Covenant Ministries in Ennerdale
- Baitul-Nur Centre in Lenasia
Ekurhuleni:
- Ngomane Residence on 2705 Street
- Areobakeng Centre in Hospital View
- Dr Molokomme Surgery Tembisa South
- Chivirikani Primary School Kathlehong
- Like of Power/Reformation Life Ministries in Boksburg
- Germiston City Sport Club in Delville
- Lesedi Shopping Complex in Vosloorus
- Daveyton Disability Centre in Benoni
- Old Assemblies of God Church Benoni
- Foord Residence on 151 Cranbourne Avenue
- Methodist Church in Tsakane
Tshwane:
- Mabopane Central Baptist Church
- Fakude Roadhouse in Soshanguve
- Donny’s Tavern Soshanguve
- Thabong Lodge Ga-Rankuwa
- Ebenezer Bible Church Temba
- Sabbatarian Church of South Africa, Stinkwater Trust Farm
- Court Classique Suite Hotel in Arcadia
- Public Open Space on 55 Maunde St in Saulsville
- Heuweloord Community Centre in Centurion
- Tshwane Sports Centre in Mamelodi East
- Siyabonga Home Educare in Ekangala
- Public Open Space on Willie Swart Ave in Eersterus
In addition, online voting will remain open until 23:59 on Sunday, 27 June 2021.
NOW READ: Mashaba says more than 91% of the ANC won’t pass lifestyle audits
Compiled by Cheryl Kahla