ActionSA candidate elections campaign launches on Saturday

Citizen Reporter

ActionSA candidate elections are taking place on Saturday.

Action SA candidate elections kicked into gear on Saturday, with Herman Mashaba, casting his vote at the Orlando Communal Hall, Mooki St in Orlando East.

The party named its Gauteng mayoral candidates earlier this month with Tshwane acting mayor Abel Tau in the race for the capital city’s next executive mayor.

Action SA leader and former DA executive mayor of Johannesburg, Mashaba, will be up against community activist Suraya Holt and former councillor Lincoln Machaba.

Mashaba launched ActionSA in 2020, initially known as The Peoples Dialogue. Mashaba believes “the work of rebuilding our nation starts with local government elections”.

ActionSA claims to be based on the Direct Democracy model, in which people decide on policy initiatives directly.

“We have launched the first Direct Democracy platform in South Africa, allowing voters to choose candidates that will serve them, and not us”, Mashaba said.

Throughout the course of the day, candidate elections will be taking place at the following locations:

Johannesburg:

Midrand Conference Centre in Halfway Gardens

Rider Place in Midrand

NHKA Kerk in Randburg

Indaba Hotel in Fourways

Cosmo City Bed and Breakfast in Roodepoort

Florida North Bowling Club in Roodepoort

Orlando Community Hall in Orlando East

Dorothy Nyembe Park in Meadowlands West Zone 10

Galleria Conference & Events Venue in Eastgate

The Station in Newtown

Glenvista Country Club in JHB South

New Covenant Ministries in Ennerdale

Baitul-Nur Centre in Lenasia

Ekurhuleni:

Ngomane Residence on 2705 Street

Areobakeng Centre in Hospital View

Dr Molokomme Surgery Tembisa South

Chivirikani Primary School Kathlehong

Like of Power/Reformation Life Ministries in Boksburg

Germiston City Sport Club in Delville

Lesedi Shopping Complex in Vosloorus

Daveyton Disability Centre in Benoni

Old Assemblies of God Church Benoni

Foord Residence on 151 Cranbourne Avenue

Methodist Church in Tsakane

Tshwane:

Mabopane Central Baptist Church

Fakude Roadhouse in Soshanguve

Donny’s Tavern Soshanguve

Thabong Lodge Ga-Rankuwa

Ebenezer Bible Church Temba

Sabbatarian Church of South Africa, Stinkwater Trust Farm

Court Classique Suite Hotel in Arcadia

Public Open Space on 55 Maunde St in Saulsville

Heuweloord Community Centre in Centurion

Tshwane Sports Centre in Mamelodi East

Siyabonga Home Educare in Ekangala

Public Open Space on Willie Swart Ave in Eersterus

In addition, online voting will remain open until 23:59 on Sunday, 27 June 2021.

NOW READ: Mashaba says more than 91% of the ANC won’t pass lifestyle audits

Compiled by Cheryl Kahla