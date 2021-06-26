News
‘Give Sahpra space to do its work’, health minister responds to EFF threats

Kubayi-Ngubane labelled the attacks as 'disappointing and reprehensible'.

EFF supporters outside the Sahpra offices in Pretoria yesterday to protest for more vaccines in the country. Picture: Citizens.co.za/Jacques Nelles

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) on Friday sent busloads of supporters to the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) offices in Pretoria, demanding the regulator to approve vaccines from China and Russia.

EFF threatens Saphra

Following the march, acting health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane called on South Africans to give Saphra space to “do its work”.

Of particular concern was the attacks directed at Sahpra leadership after EFF leader Julius Malema gave the regulator just 7 days to approve the Sputnik vaccine from Russia and the Sinovac vaccine from China.

On Youth Day, Malema also threatened Sahpra CEO Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela by saying the party will stage a sleep-in at her residence if Sahpra isn’t swayed by Friday’s peaceful march.

“We are going to her house. Sahpra must approve Sputnik and Chinese vaccines to add onto what we have now. If we die, let’s die, because we are going to die anyway”, he said.

The EFF said Sahpra’s failure to accede to its demands within 7-days “will leave the EFF with no option but to intensify the struggle and protests”. Photo: Twitter/EFFSouthAfrica

Rigorous testing required

In response to this and other threats, Kubayi-Ngubane said “attacks directed at the leadership of the institution are disappointing and reprehensible”.

She said Sahpra should not be forced to authorise the use of vaccines “at a whim without due process being followed”. Doing so would place the public in danger and “should not be condoned in democratic South Africa”.

“The targeting of Sahpra by political parties is unfortunate and threatens the mandate and authority of the regulatory authority and experts tasked with ensuring the safety of newly developed health products for the wellbeing of all”, the minister added.

She said the regulator has outlined the processes to follow for registering and approving vaccines. Clear information and rigorous testing is required before the Sinovac and Sputnik vaccines will be approved for use by the public.

Superspreader event

The EFF march quickly turned into a super spreader event – as can be seen in the image below. The South African Police Service (Saps) said a criminal case would be opened since the party flouted Disaster Management Act regulations.

EFF vaccine protest

A crowd of EFF members outside the Sahpra offices in Pretoria protesting for vaccines, 25 June 2021. Picture: Jacques Nelles

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Youth Day moved the country back to Level 3 lockdown, with updated protocols for social gatherings: Only 100 members are now allowed to gather outdoors.

Sahpra issued a statement following Friday’s march, saying it will not bow to pressure from political parties by releasing vaccines which could compromise public safety.

