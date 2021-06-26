Here’s when ANC staff will receive June 2021 salaries

Cheryl Kahla

While ANC salaries were not paid on time, the party confirmed when staff could expect payment.

African National Congress (ANC) general manager Febe Potgieter this week confirmed staff would not receive June 2021 salaries by the 25th.

Potgieter said in a statement on behalf of treasurer-general Paul Mashatile that while salaries won’t be paid by 25 June, staff would receive their monies by “no later than 2 July”.

Non-payment of ANC salaries

The announcement comes after ANC staff held a picket at Luthuli House headquarters in Johannesburg over the non-payment of salaries on 15 June.

Staff delivered a memorandum after the party’s cash flow problems had been blamed on the new Political Party Funding Act, which came into effect in April 2021.

Concerns raised by members at the time hinted the act might potentially scare off donors and make it harder for the ANC to raise funds.

ANC funds critical

Addressing the late payment of ANC staff salaries earlier this month, Mashatile denied bankruptcy claims, despite the party’s cash flow challenges reaching a critical point.

“We are putting plans in place to mitigate the hardships” faced by staff.

“We are not just sitting back and doing nothing; we are doing our best” to mitigate the hardships faced by staff, Mashatile said.

Political Party Funding Act

The fund was established for the “purpose of enhancing multi-party democracy by providing funding” and requires disclosure of donations made to political parties.

Mashatile said since the implementation of the Political Party Funday Act, “there has been a great reluctance from many businesses to donate” to the ANC.

“So, as a result, we have struggled to get money on time as opposed to the previous years,” he said. He explained the party was now relying on membership fees and levies.

Mashatile also blamed the Covid-19 pandemic and the effect of lockdown on the South African economy as “many businesses have been struggling and others who would fund us have closed down”.

The party considered retrenching 50% of its staff members but Mashatile said “those reports will come to the NEC”.

