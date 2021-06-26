Eric Naki
Political Editor
2 minute read
26 Jun 2021
5:30 am
News
News | Politics | Premium

ANC will ultimately suffer in Cyril-Ace spat, say experts

Eric Naki

According to an expert, the tension between Magashule and Ramaphosa has continued since the Nasrec conference but they have to find a way to cooperate.

Ace Magashule and Cyril Ramaphosa in happier times. Picture: Adrian de Kock
Political experts believe a court victory for suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule would embolden him to fight the leadership of President Cyril Ramaphosa, but it is the ANC that will suffer should they go all out against each other. Political analyst Professor Lesiba Teffo said if Magashule won in court, he would challenge for power as he would feel vindicated. Another political scientist, Professor Barry Hanyane, was of the view that Magashule’s victory in court, if it happened, would further heighten the perceptions that there were two centres of power in the ANC since Nasrec. ALSO READ: Magashule insulted Ramaphosa...

