Sahpra unshaken by EFF vaccines march, ‘won’t be influenced by any party’

Neo Thale

'In essence, the EFF wants Sahpra to approve vaccines without adherence to the critical components of safety.'

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) says it will not bow to political pressure and approve Covid-19 vaccines that could compromise public safety.

In a statement released after the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) marched to the regulator’s offices in Tshwane on Friday – demanding that Russia’s Sputnik V and China’s Sinovac vaccines be approved – Sahpra said it was “an independent, science-based entity” that followed strict approval guidelines for health products.

A crowd of EFF members outside the Sahpra offices in Tshwane on 25 June 2021. Picture: Jacques Nelles

“It will be a sad day in the country when the regulator is undermined or influenced by any party. Sahpra does not favour any applicant as alleged by the Economic Freedom Fighters,” the regulator said.

Sahpra also took exception with utterances made by EFF leader Julius Malema about the regulator’s board chair, Professor Helen Rees.

Malema said Rees should resign because of her husband’s involvement with Aspen, which is a partner in the production of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine at the Gqeberha plant.

“Allegations against the Sahpra board chair Professor Helen Rees are totally unfounded and false.”

During the march, the EFF handed over a memorandum of demands to Sahpra chief executive officer (CEO) Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela, with one of the demands being that the regulator must “expedite the approval of all scientifically tested and proven vaccines for massive rollout in South Africa”.

[VIDEO 4/5]: DP @FloydShivambu reading out the memorandum before we hand it over to SAHPRA SAHPRA must expedite the approval of all scientifically tested and proven vaccines for massive rollout in SA These demands will ensure immediate availability of vaccines to all our people pic.twitter.com/naFpr7glKp — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) June 25, 2021

Sahpra said it needed to take into account the local epidemiology, and specifically which SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern were circulating in the country.

“In essence, the EFF wants Sahpra to approve vaccines without adherence to the critical components of safety, quality and efficacy. This could compromise public safety.”

