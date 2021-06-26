Daily news update: George Floyd’s killer sentenced, family saw ‘decuplets’ mom naked

Neo Thale

President Cyril Ramaphosa should have taken the ANC to court if he disagreed with the party’s suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule’s controversial letter of suspension.

After a lengthy article about him defending the sensationalised reporting of the so-called “Tembisa 10” story, Pretoria News editor Piet Rampedi has maintained his stance that Gosiame Sithole was pregnant and gave birth to decuplets.

One of the demands made by the EFF is the immediate resignation of South African Health Product Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) chairperson Helen Rees.

Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa and Nkosinathi Maphumulo, DJ Black Coffee, marked their son’s birthday separately on Thursday.

AmaZulu FC are said to have also expressed an interest in former Bafana Bafana star, Keagan Dolly who is currently out of contract after his deal at French Ligue 1 club Montpellier ended.