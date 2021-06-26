News
News | South Africa
Daily news update: George Floyd’s killer sentenced, family saw ‘decuplets’ mom naked

This handout photo provided by the Hennepin County Jail and received by AFP on 31 May 2020 shows Derek Chauvin booking photos face and profile. Picture: Handout /Hennepin County Jail/AFP

George Floyd’s murderer sentenced to 22.5 years

Derek Chauvin has been found guilty of murdering George Floyd.

This handout photo provided by the Hennepin County Jail and received by AFP on 31 May 2020 shows Derek Chauvin booking photos face and profile. Picture: Handout /Hennepin County Jail/AFP

‘The man is suspended as we speak’: Mpofu argues Ramaphosa’s ‘suspension’ stands

Magashule vs ANC

Advocate Dali Mpofu. Picture: Gallo Images.

President Cyril Ramaphosa should have taken the ANC to court if he disagreed with the party’s suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule’s controversial letter of suspension.

Tembisa 10: Family members saw Gosiame Sithole naked, says Rampedi

Tembisa 10 mother, Gosiame Sithole

Gosiame Sithole before the ‘birth’. Picture: Twitter/PietRampedi

After a lengthy article about him defending the sensationalised reporting of the so-called “Tembisa 10” storyPretoria News editor Piet Rampedi has maintained his stance that Gosiame Sithole was pregnant and gave birth to decuplets.

‘No pillow talks on vaccine’: Malema calls for Sahpra’s chair to quit

EFF supporters during the vaccines march to the South African Health Product Regulatory Authority.

EFF supporters during the vaccines march to the South African Health Product Regulatory Authority. Picture Jacques Nelles

One of the demands made by the EFF is the immediate resignation of South African Health Product Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) chairperson Helen Rees.

Enhle Mbali and Black Coffee mark son’s birthday, separately

Enhle Mbali and Black Coffee

Black Coffee and Enhle Mbali’s son, Asante. Picture: Screengrab, Instagram

Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa and Nkosinathi Maphumulo, DJ Black Coffee, marked their son’s birthday separately on Thursday.

AmaZulu join race for in-demand Keagan Dolly

Keagan Dolly - AmaZulu

AmaZulu are the latest club said to have an interest in signing free agent Keagan Dolly. Picture: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

AmaZulu FC are said to have also expressed an interest in former Bafana Bafana star, Keagan Dolly who is currently out of contract after his deal at French Ligue 1 club Montpellier ended.

