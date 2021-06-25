Ignore any message on lockdown level changes, says government spokesperson

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

Ramaphosa may not address the nation tonight, but if he does, DA leader John Steenhuisen has a list of concerns the President should address.

Government Communications (GCIS) head Phumla Williams has urged South Africans to ignore any messages doing the rounds on social media claiming a change in lockdown levels.

As the country battles the third wave of coronavirus, South Africans are conflicted about whether the country should tighten its lockdown rules.

On Tuesday, EFF leader Julius Malema said President Cyril Ramaphosa was planning to take the country to a level 5 lockdown.

Since then, the country has been anticipating another “family meeting” in which Ramaphosa will make an announcement on further lockdown restrictions.

On Friday a message circulated on social media claiming the country was moving to level 4.

The hashtag #level4 has been trending since as people prepare themselves for tighter lockdown rules.

Williams said should any tighter rules be implemented, it will definitely not be this weekend as the national coronavirus command council will only meet on Tuesday to discuss the government’s response to the third wave.

Please ignore any message doing the rounds on any level changes. NCCC is only scheduled to meet next week 29th — phumla williams (@mirriamp) June 25, 2021

What President Ramaphosa should be announcing

Ramaphosa may not address the nation tonight, but if he does, DA leader John Steenhuisen has a list of concerns Ramaphosa should address.

“The government ignored DA and scientist warnings back in February that a third wave would arrive with winter. They ignored our pleas to pull out all the stops for a speedy, efficient vaccine rollout,” Steenhuisen said in a statement on Friday.

“They failed to use the time to prepare the health system or build track and trace capacity. Having been asleep at the wheel for months, the national Coronavirus Command Council is now looking to use the only tool it seems able to wield – lockdowns.”

Instead of wielding the lockdown tool, Steenhuisen has suggested the President announces the following:

The Treasury will release budgeted funds so the vaccine programme can run at full speed seven days a week.

All retired or unemployed doctors and nurses to step forward so they can be temporarily enlisted to administer vaccines.

Volunteers to assist with non-medical tasks so this process can operate at top speed seven days a week.

The government will no longer stand in the way of provinces and private entities procuring vaccines directly.

Support for firm limits on large gatherings, strict protocols for taxis including driving with all windows open to ensure maximum ventilation and open windows at schools.

An apology for the terrible example set on Thursday when there was a super-spreader event in support of the ANC’s Ace Magashule who has been suspended over his corruption charges.

An apology that 15 months into a pandemic, citizens are still being called to make great sacrifices, because the government dropped the ball on vaccines and necessary healthcare capacity to accommodate all in need.

An apology for looting funds meant for PPE procurement, which resulted in more than R14 billion of dodgy contracts out of a R31 billion budget.

An apology that it took more than two months to get the Charlotte Maxeke Hospital operational again after a fire in mid-April.

A promise the government is working around the clock and pulling out all the stops to get all Covid-19 facilities fully operational. This includes the 500 bed Covid-19 facility at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital, the 183 bed facility in Carletonville, the 300 bed facility in George Mukhari Hospital, the 300 bed facility at Jubilee Mall and the 150 bed facility at Bronkhorstspruit.

Steenhuisen said the President should also apologise for dropping the ball on vaccines and to allow provinces to make their own decisions.

“We have devolved decision making responsibility to competent provincial health departments because we are committed to taking a differentiated approach, since provincial circumstances differ markedly, so blanket restrictions are irrational and counter-productive.

“For example, the Northern Cape has already passed the peak of its third wave, so we cannot expect them to make sacrifices because the virus is raging in Gauteng. Also, the Western Cape has built sufficient healthcare capacity, so we cannot treat this province the same as Gauteng, which has failed its residents,” Steenhuisen said.