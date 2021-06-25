Police warn of violence ahead of Mshengu’s funeral
Chelsea Pieterse and Kara van der berg
Mabuza, also known to many as Mshengu and “Mr Big”, was gunned down while sitting in his Ford Ranger outside the Engen in Hazyview.
Alleged rhino poaching kingpin, Petros Sydney Mabuza
For some, he was a gangster, poaching kingpin and villain. Others mourn the death of a hero and philanthropist. Police and security sources have warned that the funeral of Petros Sydney Mabuza this weekend could turn violent.
