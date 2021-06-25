DA sneakily hijacks EFF vaccine protest

DA previously declined to join the EFF picket at the offices of SAHPRA to demand the approval of the Sputnik V and Sinovac vaccines.

The DA on Friday sneakily hijacked the EFF march in Pretoria to demand the approval of Chinese and Russian vaccines by the South African Health Product Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA).

The DA on Wednesday declined an invitation by the EFF to join its picket at the offices of SAHPRA to demand the approval of the Sputnik V and Sinovac vaccines.

DA spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube said to accept the invitation would be an endorsement of the EFF’s “deeply irresponsible actions” to hold a protest as the country battles the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Friday the DA put up posters in the street where the EFF is protesting.

Some of the posters read “vaccination now” while others read “Stop super-spreader events”.

Gauteng is the epicentre of the third wave of infections, contributing more than 50% of new daily Covid-19 infections.

Gwarube said to host a mass march like this would not only endanger attendees but also those who they’ll be in contact with, “a situation which could overwhelm the health system to the breaking point for many of our healthcare workers”.

The EFF has said it would not comply with the level 3 lockdown regulations. It said the South African government was failing dismally to provide vaccines to all South Africans.