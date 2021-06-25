News
News | Politics
1 minute read
25 Jun 2021
11:20 am

DA sneakily hijacks EFF vaccine protest

DA previously declined to join the EFF picket at the offices of SAHPRA to demand the approval of the Sputnik V and Sinovac vaccines.

The DA put up this poster on Kirkness Street in Tshwane. Photo: Jacques Nelles

The DA on Friday sneakily hijacked the EFF march in Pretoria to demand the approval of Chinese and Russian vaccines by the South African Health Product Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA).

The DA on Wednesday declined an invitation by the EFF to join its picket at the offices of SAHPRA to demand the approval of the Sputnik V and Sinovac vaccines.

DA spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube said to accept the invitation would be an endorsement of the EFF’s “deeply irresponsible actions” to hold a protest as the country battles the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Friday the DA put up posters in the street where the EFF is protesting.

Some of the posters read “vaccination now” while others read “Stop super-spreader events”.

EFF SAHPRA march

The DA’s poster juxtaposed with EFF posters in Kirkness Street, Tshwane. Photo: Jacques Nelles

Gauteng is the epicentre of the third wave of infections, contributing more than 50% of new daily Covid-19 infections.

ALSO READ: DA rejects EFF invitation to join picket at SAHPRA offices

Gwarube said to host a mass march like this would not only endanger attendees but also those who they’ll be in contact with, “a situation which could overwhelm the health system to the breaking point for many of our healthcare workers”.

The EFF has said it would not comply with the level 3 lockdown regulations. It said the South African government was failing dismally to provide vaccines to all South Africans.

 

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

SOUTH AFRICA

EFF march: These Pretoria streets will be affected on Friday
2 hours ago
2 hours ago

NEWS

Health bodies back Sahpra, condemn 'reckless' EFF ahead of vaccines march
15 hours ago
15 hours ago

POLITICS

Police ready to step in during EFF's vaccine march in Pretoria
24 hours ago
24 hours ago

SOUTH AFRICA

DA rejects EFF invitation to join picket at SAHPRA offices
2 days ago
2 days ago


RELATED ARTICLES

SOUTH AFRICA

EFF march: These Pretoria streets will be affected on Friday
2 hours ago
2 hours ago

NEWS

Health bodies back Sahpra, condemn 'reckless' EFF ahead of vaccines march
15 hours ago
15 hours ago

POLITICS

Police ready to step in during EFF's vaccine march in Pretoria
24 hours ago
24 hours ago

SOUTH AFRICA

DA rejects EFF invitation to join picket at SAHPRA offices
2 days ago
2 days ago