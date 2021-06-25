EFF march: These Pretoria streets will be affected on Friday

Cheryl Kahla

Motorists are advised to avoid the affected streets and use alternative routes.

The EFF will be staging a march outside the offices of the SA Health Products Authority (SAHPRA) in Pretoria at 10am on Friday to demand approval of vaccines from Russia and China.

The march will affect eight streets around the SAHPRA offices. The Tshwane metro police department advised motorists to use alternative routes.

In addition, officials will be deployed to monitor the march.

EFF marchers gathered at the park in front of the SAPS Maupanaga offices on Friday morning at 8am from where they will march towards Sunnyside and the SAHPRA offices.

The route of the march is as follows: From the park, they will join Park Street and proceed straight until they reach Loftus Park, 406 Kirkness Street.

The following intersections will be affected:

Hamilton Street

Leyds Street

Wessels Street

Farenden Street

They are expected to disperse from the SAHPRA offices at 2pm.

Motorists are advised to avoid the affected streets and use alternative routes such as: