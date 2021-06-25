Mantsoe Pout makes a come back after DJ Fresh saga

Kaunda Selisho

She lost her job at 947 earlier this year, due to no fault of her own after DJ Fresh was let go by Primedia.

After four months of no radio work, former 947 DJ Mantsoe Pout has bagged a new gig.

Taking to Twitter to share the news, Mantsoe Pout (Mantsoe Tsatsi) announced she will be filling the lunchtime slot on new regional radio station Star FM 91.9.

After 4 months of no radio, I’m proud to announce that I’ll be joining a brand new Joburg radio station, STAR FM as the host of their lunch time show, #StarLunchWithMantsoePout ????❤ I’m so excited about this venture! Catch me on 91.9 from July 1st! https://t.co/LWRaCdDvsI — MantsoePout-Nomzamo (@MantsoePout) June 23, 2021

Mantsoe lost her job at 947 due to no fault of her own after DJ Fresh was let go from the station following rape allegations levelled against him.

Her exit from the station was confirmed in a statement by Primedia that claimed to be “bidding farewell” to Pout as part of changes to the drive show.

For months, Pout refrained from making public statements about the allegations against her colleague, much to the displeasure of social media users.

Mantsoe works with DJ Fresh & rape allegations are a serious matter not just one but multiple allegations regarding rape… https://t.co/lGhyVP6rtb — Dr Aftermath® (Nirvana) (@Dr_Aftermath_) February 9, 2021

me patiently waiting for Mantsoe-Pout to say something because she’s apparently a mouthpiece for marginalized groups.#Djfresh #euphonik pic.twitter.com/QcPyZKMDeK — Xoli (@AtiredXolisa) February 10, 2021

With DJ Fresh being accused again I’m now waiting on Mantsoe to rant on her Twitter that menemene pic.twitter.com/2fZIBvMbz2 — ATTIE MO ???????????? (@OfficialAttie) February 18, 2021

What is Star FM 91.9?

Star FM is a new regional radio station launching at the beginning of July.

According to a press statement, the community station will cater to Johannesburg’s northern suburbs and will be highly youth-driven, targeting people between 18 and 34.

Star FM also promises to play “the best in local music and more”.

Star FM line up

Greg & Lucky will also be back on air by hosting the new station’s breakfast show.

Mid mornings on Star FM will be filled by a show called 9-12 Starring you… and Mzi which will feature a mix of entertainment-related topics and informative and inspirational topics.

It will be followed by Pout in the lunchtime slot with North Star Drive featuring Justin and Sibs between 3pm and 6pm.

READ NEXT: DJ Fresh is not going back to radio any time soon