Agrizzi tells Zondo there’s ‘no longer a racist thing’ in his mind

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

Says he has since worked with the South African Human Rights Commission which helped reform him.

Former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi has told the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture that he’s no longer a racist.

Agrizzi was being cross-examined by advocate Reg Willis, representing former Armscor CEO Kevin Wakeford, who has been implicated in the list of individuals said to have benefited from Bosasa, now African Global Corporations.

Wakeford, who was a consultant to Bosasa for about eight years, allegedly received R100,000 a month for helping Bosasa “resolve” its issues with the South African Revenue Service (Sars).

The former Armscor boss has since denied allegations of corruption, describing them as “false”, “vague” and “unsubstantiated”.

ALSO READ: ‘Racist’ Agrizzi opposed BEE, controlled Watson’s emails, Zondo told

He added that the allegations had been deliberately crafted and given to deceive the commission and there was no evidence to support “these fabrications” .

During cross-examination, Willis wanted Agrizzi to admit he had confessed to being a racist in the past. The confession took Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to intervene in order to happen.

“I was a racist and I was deeply sorry for it. I was honest and I spoke and I explained to the chairperson exactly what I had done wrong. And I went and sought help for that,” Agrizzi said on Thursday evening.

“I came and I said I was a racist for saying what I said at the time. I’m deeply sorry and made my own amends. I’m still today working on it and I’m working with people that help me every day.”

Agrizzi said he has since worked with the South African Human Rights Commission which has helped reform him.

“I was a racist when I made that comment, chair. It was because of what I had said. What I said was despicable. I read the affidavit and it’s very clear in trying to paint me as this person that racist when I was at Bosasa. I was there for 20 years,” he said.

“I’m no longer a racist. I’ve worked closely with Mr Buang Jones from the South African Human Rights Commission. They have assisted me and they helped me not to think of race as a colour. I’ve become aware and I’ve worked with them, even in Alexandra and I enjoyed it. So my answer to advocate Wallis is, ‘No. There is no longer even a racist thing in my mind.'”

Additional reporting by Molefe Seeletsa