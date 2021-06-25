Bernadette Wicks
25 Jun 2021
NPA withdraws attempted murder charge against ANC honcho

Bernadette Wicks

The NPA said two cases had in fact emerged from the incident and that it had decided not to prosecute either

ANC bigwig Arthur Zwane must be breathing a sigh of relief now that he is off the hook for an attempted murder case in which he was accused of shooting a security guard following an altercation over hand sanitiser. But the security guard – who still hasn’t been able to return to work, more than six months on – is livid. “I’m not happy about this,” 40-year-old Vincent Shabalala told The Citizen yesterday, insisting justice had not been served. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in KwaZulu-Natal yesterday confirmed the state had withdrawn the charges against Zwane – formerly the regional...

