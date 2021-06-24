Limpopo MEC frustrated by rising curfew car accidents

Alex Japho Matlala

Last weekend, five people were killed in Limpopo when a van they were travelling in had a tyre burst and overturned.

Limpopo transport and community safety MEC Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya is concerned about the rising number of fatal accidents during curfew hours after 16 people lost their lives in road accidents at the weekend.

The accidents took place in the Mopani district municipal area of Limpopo in Tzaneen.

The MEC shared her frustrations after another fatal crash happened in the early hours of Wednesday morning in the Maake area next to Callies Clinic.

ALSO READ: Farmer dies in freak accident on his farm

“Preliminary police investigations revealed that an Isuzu van carrying 22 passengers had a burst tyre, lost control and overturned. One person, a 23-year-old female, was certified dead on the scene. Four people were critically injured, 14 sustained serious injuries and three escaped with minor injuries,” reported the department in a statement.

Lerule-Ramakhanya said a second accident was reported during curfew hours in the same area.

She said last weekend, five people were killed when a van they were travelling in also had a tyre burst and overturned.

The van had more than 25 passengers and 16 were seriously injured. The incident happened in Topanama village in the Lephepane area.

Mayor for the Greater Tzaneen local municipality Maripe Mangena also shared concerns and frustrations about the escalating number of road deaths.

“The death of one person is one too many,” he said.