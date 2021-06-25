News
Daily news update: Mpofu slates Ramaphosa and ANC, Black Coffee ‘not paid a dime’

Advocate Dali Mpofu. Picture: Gallo Images.

RET or death: Is Gigaba perpetuating the faction narrative?

malusi gigaba robert mcbride zonde commission state capture inquiry

Former public enterprises and finance minister Malusi Gigaba. Photo: Gallo Images/Business Day/Esa Alexander

In July last year, former Cabinet minister and ANC national executive committee (NEC) member Malusi Gigaba maintained that he still has a bright future in the ruling party.

‘Rules are rules’: Mpofu slates Ramaphosa, Duarte, ANC for missing court deadlines

Magashule vs ANC

Advocate Dali Mpofu. Picture: Gallo Images.

Advocate Dali Mpofu, acting on behalf of suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, on Thursday severely criticised the legal representatives of the ANC’s top national officials for missing court deadlines for submitting their affidavits to the Johannesburg high court.

Covid-19 third wave: Worst case scenario has hit Gauteng

Gauteng third wave

Medics use a stretcher to remove a Covid-19 patient from an ambulance, 21 June 2021, as they admit the patient to the Chris Hani Baragwanath Covid facility in Soweto. Earlier the Gauteng government welcomed a SANDF delegation sent to the province to boost Covid-19 medical efforts amid a third wave. Picture: Michel Bega

If you’re still hitting the pub for a few beers with your friends after work, you may want to get your head out of the sand and start paying attention to the devastation around you.

South African brothers allegedly steal R54bn in biggest crypto scam ever

Source: Africrypt Investor Presentation 2020

While hundreds of thousands of investors were scrambling to find out what happened to funds they had invested in failed crypto scam Mirror Trading International (MTI), a far bigger crypto disappearing act was playing out without hardly anyone paying attention.

‘He was not a paid a dime’, insists Durban tourism on Black Coffee event appearance

Black coffee Durban tourism

Black Coffee speaking at the Durban Tourism Vignette launch in Umlazi township.

The promotional aspect of getting big names involved in government initiatives makes sense in theory, but often conjures up suspicions from taxpayers, notably the bill paid to stars.

Richards Bay will take the playoff points, but would have liked to play

PSL - Allan Freese - Richards Bay

Allan Freese has taken charge of Richards Bay for the playoffs. Picture: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Richards Bay earned the easiest three points they will ever get in professional football on Thursday afternoon, but they were not entirely happy.

