In memes: South Africans can’t get over Cyril’s missing iPad

On Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa misplaced his iPad before giving an address on the National Ports Authority becoming an independent entity from Transnet – and South Africans lost their collective minds.

After being invited to the podium, Ramaphosa seems dazed and amid chuckles from the audience, said: “Do you know where they took my iPad to? This is the problem of always handing out your gadgets to other people.

“I had my iPad, I had it in my hand. It’s gone. I have lost it, it seems.”

Despite the Presidency later claiming the iPad was never really missing and Ramaphosa was just “making a light-hearted point while” waiting for the gadget, not everyone appreciated his sense of humour.

The EFF’s Floyd Shivambu said the joke was a “weak and wobbly attempt to spin”. He said Ramaphosa “evidently didn’t know what to say and had no clue what he was expected to say”.

“Leaders who respect their responsibilities should always know what to say when, how and why,” Shivambu tweeted.

Nevertheless, Ramaphosa’s humorous monologue about the “stolen” iPad inspired comedic gold from netizens.

Joining the fray was the Kifness, as expected, with the iPad remix.

Before long, social media were abuzz with hilarious reactions, memes and commentary. We were treated to everything from clever puns and wordplay to one-line wonders and songs.

One user tweeted: “Cyril Ramaphosa showed us that government can’t work without an iPad,” while another said Ramaphosa’s lost iPad was “her love life”.

While “iHad an iPad” is so poetic and succinct, a true gem was the clever Photoshop attempt to make it appear as though the president was singing Bob Marley’s Everything’s Gonna Be Alright. We’ve collected some of the best responses.

Leaked from Ramaphosa's IPad ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/9N2iTHWyHz — K U L A N I (@kulanicool) June 22, 2021

If you’re looking for an iPad for sale, this gentleman knows exactly where to get one…

Cyril: These are the people that stole my Ipad. pic.twitter.com/LpvQOAX9KF — Tumi???? (@TumiDaKing) June 23, 2021

Allegedly R500 billion has been set aside to investigate President Cyril Ramaphosa missing Ipad ????????‍♂️????????‍♂️????????‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/LprzfU6r7A — #BlackExcellence™???? (@Sakhi_Afrika) June 23, 2021