North Coast Courier

Big crowds gathered where sardines were being netted with people even giving away sardines when their baskets were full.

A huge shoal of sardines about 12km long was reported moving up the Transkei coastline accompanied by thousands of dolphins, numerous big sharks and the usual Cape gannets diving for their share of the feast.

Although it was during the working week, big crowds gathered where sardines were being netted, with people even giving away sardines when their baskets were full to the brim.

Read full article on North Coast Courier.