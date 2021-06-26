Family meeting: Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation on Sunday evening

Cheryl Kahla

It's confirmed: Ramaphosa will address South Africans on Sunday.

The Coronavirus Command Council met earlier this week and again on Saturday to discuss President Ramaphosa’s upcoming “family meeting” and the possibility of moving to a stricter lockdown level.

South Africa moved to level 3 on 16 June and speculation is rife that Ramaphosa will introduce a series of stricter regulations.

Family meeting confirmed

In the midst of the third wave in South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the country once again on Sunday evening at 8pm, as reported by eNCA.

Ramaphosa on Youth Day moved the country to lockdown level 3 after a sharp increase in Covid-19 infections. Some of the changes included restrictions on alcohol sales, an extended curfew and a limit on social gatherings.

South Africa has since seen an increase in both new cases and fatalities, with figures now exceeding those recorded during the previous two waves.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation tomorrow at 8pm. This comes after his meeting with the National Coronavirus Command Council. More details on #eNCA #DStv403 pic.twitter.com/I1hBeb5Wne — eNCA (@eNCA) June 26, 2021

Covid-19 in South Africa

As of Friday, 25 June, there were 18,762 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 215 deaths. The country’s official death toll now stands at 59 621.

Dr Michelle Groome, head of the Division of Public Health Surveillance and Response, is concerned about “the sharp rise in the reported daily Covid-19 cases”, especially in Gauteng.

In addition, teachers and school staff began receiving their Covid-19 vaccinations from Wednesday and the Gauteng department of education increased the number of vaccination sites in the province to 62.

In Gauteng, hospitals are running out of bed space and report a lack of oxygen while the reopening of the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital drags on and the AngloGold Ashanti Hospital remains unused.

Another alcohol ban?

On Youth Day, the president announced an extended curfew, starting from 10pm and ending at 4am, while all non-essential establishments were required to close by 9pm.

All gatherings were limited to 50 people indoors and 100 outdoors, or 50% capacity, depending on the venue.

Ramaphosa also announced alcohol sales would only be permitted between 10am and 6pm. While on-site alcohol consumption is permitted, consumption in all public spaces was strictly prohibited.

Could we be heading towards a full alcohol ban once again? Only time will tell.

