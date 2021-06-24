Daily news update: Gauteng to sue Rampedi, Malema loses at SCA, men in skirts

Neo Thale

The Gauteng provincial government has decided to go the legal route against Independent Media Group and Pretoria News editor, Piet Rampedi, for the sensationalised reporting of the so-called “Tembisa 10” saga.

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) in Bloemfontein has dismissed Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema’s appeal in his defamation fight against former MP Thembinkosi Rawula.

At the centre of the early proceedings at the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture on Wednesday was the Financial Intelligence Centre Amendment (Fica) bill and how its proposed amendments were allegedly delayed so the Gupta family could launder money.

Exchange control regulations bar investors from using their credit or debit cards to buy crypto currencies from a foreign crypto currency exchange, but they are allowed to use these cards to buy crypto currencies from a South African exchange.

A piece of cloth or animal hide tied or wrapped around the waist (also know as a skirt) is a garment as old as time itself and long before gender constructs were what they are today, men were happily and freely wearing skirts with no fears for their masculinity whatsoever.

Kaizer Chiefs tipped the scales in their favour with their 1-0 win over Wydad Casablanca in the Caf Champions League semifinal first leg on Saturday. Going to the second leg at FNB Stadium this Saturday, Chiefs have to be slight favourites to advance to the final.