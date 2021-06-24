News
News | South Africa
Neo Thale
Night digital supervisor
2 minute read
24 Jun 2021
4:02 am

Daily news update: Gauteng to sue Rampedi, Malema loses at SCA, men in skirts

Neo Thale

Here’s your morning news update: an easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

South African designer Rich Mnisi recently shocked patriarchs and bigots to their core when he stepped out looking fabulous in a brown, pleated, leather skirt. Picture: Instagram

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.

‘Tembisa 10’: Gauteng to take legal action against Piet Rampedi, Independent

Tembisa 10 mother, Gosiame Sithole

Gosiame Sithole before the ‘birth’. Picture: Twitter/PietRampedi

The Gauteng provincial government has decided to go the legal route against Independent Media Group and Pretoria News editor, Piet Rampedi, for the sensationalised reporting of the so-called “Tembisa 10” saga.

Malema suffers another court blow against former EFF MP

Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema. Picture: Michel Bega

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) in Bloemfontein has dismissed Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema’s appeal in his defamation fight against former MP Thembinkosi Rawula.

Zuma cabinet delayed Fica to help Guptas launder money, Zondo told

Malusi Gigaba at the state Capture Commission in Braamfontein, 21 June 2021. . Picture: Neil McCartney

Malusi Gigaba at the State Capture Commission in Braamfontein, 21 June 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney

At the centre of the early proceedings at the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture on Wednesday was the Financial Intelligence Centre Amendment (Fica) bill and how its proposed amendments were allegedly delayed so the Gupta family could launder money.

This is why you cannot buy crypto with your credit card

A collection of cryptocurrency tokens.

Picture: iStock

Exchange control regulations bar investors from using their credit or debit cards to buy crypto currencies from a foreign crypto currency exchange, but they are allowed to use these cards to buy crypto currencies from a South African exchange.

Five times men looked great in skirts

rich-mnisi-wearing-skirt

South African designer Rich Mnisi recently shocked patriarchs and bigots to their core when he stepped out looking fabulous in a brown, pleated, leather skirt. Picture: Instagram

A piece of cloth or animal hide tied or wrapped around the waist (also know as a skirt) is a garment as old as time itself and long before gender constructs were what they are today, men were happily and freely wearing skirts with no fears for their masculinity whatsoever.

Three reasons Kaizer Chiefs can finish the job against Wydad

Kaizer Chiefs - Khama Billiat - Caf Champions League

Will Kaizer Chiefs unleash Khama Billiat on Wydad on Saturday? Picture: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix.

Kaizer Chiefs tipped the scales in their favour with their 1-0 win over Wydad Casablanca in the Caf Champions League semifinal first leg on Saturday. Going to the second leg at FNB Stadium this Saturday, Chiefs have to be slight favourites to advance to the final.

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

LIFESTYLE

Five times men looked great in skirts
8 hours ago
8 hours ago

PHAKAAATHI

SuperSport holding out on Kaizer Chiefs, Sundowns over duo
11 hours ago
11 hours ago

STATE CAPTURE

Zuma Cabinet delayed Fica to help Guptas launder money, Zondo told
12 hours ago
12 hours ago

PHAKAAATHI

Three reasons Kaizer Chiefs can finish the job against Wydad
14 hours ago
14 hours ago


RELATED ARTICLES

LIFESTYLE

Five times men looked great in skirts
8 hours ago
8 hours ago

PHAKAAATHI

SuperSport holding out on Kaizer Chiefs, Sundowns over duo
11 hours ago
11 hours ago

STATE CAPTURE

Zuma Cabinet delayed Fica to help Guptas launder money, Zondo told
12 hours ago
12 hours ago

PHAKAAATHI

Three reasons Kaizer Chiefs can finish the job against Wydad
14 hours ago
14 hours ago