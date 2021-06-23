Builder killed in Palm Ridge building collapse

EMS says the builder was the only person confirmed to have been trapped in the building collapse.

A builder lost his life after being trapped under rubble when a building collapsed in Teebos Avenue, Palm Ridge, east of Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Ekurhuleni Emergency Services spokesperson William Ntladi told Alberton Record the team responded to following a walk-in at the fire station.

“It’s a structure that collapsed. We had one person who was a builder of this structure who was trapped underneath the upper floor. We managed to battle it out and broke all the rubble over him and we recovered him around 12am,” he said in a video shared by the publication.

Unfortunately the man was declared dead at the scene.

Ntladi said the builder was the only person confirmed to have been trapped in the building collapse.

The case has been handed over to the South African Police Service for further investigation, Ntladi said, who also advised motorists to avoid the area as roads in the area have been closed.