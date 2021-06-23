Kidnappers demand R50,000 from grandmother for school girl

Citizen reporter

In another incident, the Klerksdorp police have launched a search for a woman who kidnapped a week-old baby at a mall last Thursday.

Kidnappers are demanding a R50,000 ransom for schoolgirl Bokamoso Shabe, who was last seen at Mantshebo Primary School in Jerusalem Park just after 1pm on Monday.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Makhele, preliminary investigations revealed that Bokamoso Shabe was abducted from school by an unknown woman.

Her grandmother was contacted at 3pm by a man who called himself Aubrey demanding R50,000. The man threatened to kill the eight-year-old girl should the grandmother not pay.

On Tuesday morning, the grandmother received another call from a woman, Nthabeleng, who also demanded R50,000 for the safe return of her granddaughter, Makhele said.

“On the day of her disappearance, the girl was wearing a school uniform, white shirt, grey and white jersey, grey skirt and black shoes,” police said.

“Anyone with information that will assist in tracing the suspects should please contact warrant officer Tshediso Qhamakoane stationed at the District FCS Unit on 082 375 6355 or call Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or alternatively send information via the My SAPS app.”

According to Lt-Col Amanda Funani, a 17-year-old mother gave birth at her home last Monday. The baby was admitted to Klerksdorp Hospital on Thursday morning for a check-up and discharged in the afternoon.

“The mother was leaving the hospital when she met a woman who asked to buy her takkies as she was wearing flip-flops on a cold day. Reports are that the 17-year-old mother went to the mall with the woman who gave her money to buy herself takkies, while she remained behind to look after the newborn baby girl,” Funani said.

“The mother discovered when she came out of the shop that the woman was missing with the baby. The young mother reported the matter to the police and a case of kidnapping was registered.”

Police have requested anyone who may have information about the incident including the whereabouts of the suspect, to call the investigating officer, Sergeant Kenny Ntshekane on 082 568 6909 or the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111.

The suspect speaks Setswana, is 1.65m tall and was wearing black jeans with a black and pink top.

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde